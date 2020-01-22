Apple propose ce soir la 99e preview de Safari Technology, une nouvelle version qui apporte quelques changements.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur Web Inspector, Web API, les Cookies et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 99

Legacy Plug-Ins

Removed support for Adobe Flash

Web Inspector

Elements Enabled the P3 color picker Added RGBA input fields for the P3 color picker Added support for manipulating the value with the arrow keys in the color picker Added color() suggestion when editing a CSS property that accepts color values

Sources Allowed editing of style sheets injected by Safari App Extensions

Console Ensured that the clear button is always visible, even at smaller widths



Web API

Added support for using valid non-zero width and height attributes to become the default aspect ratio of <img>

and attributes to become the default aspect ratio of Added a check to ensure Service Workers terminate after a period of time when thread blocking

Aligned Range.intersectsNode() with the DOM specification

with the DOM specification Changed <iframe> attributes to be processed on srcdoc attribute removal

attributes to be processed on attribute removal Changed <img>.naturalWidth to return the density-corrected intrinsic width

to return the density-corrected intrinsic width Changed <link> with non-CSS type to not be retrieved

with non-CSS type to not be retrieved Changed Object.keys to throw if called on a module namespace object with uninitialized binding

to throw if called on a module namespace object with uninitialized binding Changed Object.preventExtensions to throw if not successful

to throw if not successful Changed Document.createAttribute() to take in a localName , not a qualifiedName

to take in a , not a Changed the supported MIME types for image encoding to be supported image MIME types

Denied Notification API access for non-secure contexts

Fixed dispatchEvent() to not clear the event’s isTrusted flag when it returns early

to not clear the event’s flag when it returns early Fixed String.prototype.replace() incorrectly handling named references on regular expressions without named groups

incorrectly handling named references on regular expressions without named groups Fixed URL parser in Fetch not always using UTF-8

Fixed encoding entities correctly in <style> element during XML serialization of text

element during XML serialization of text Removed the low priority resource load for sendBeacon to reduce failure rates

Updated Fetch to Handle empty Location value

Cookies

Fixed document.cookie to not do a sync IPC to the network process for iframes that do not have storage access

CSS

Added support for image-set() standard syntax

standard syntax Added support for rendering highlights specified in CSS Highlight API

Implemented a network error when fetching a linked stylesheet resource fails

Improved performance by invalidating only affected elements after media query evaluation changes

Fixed rejected changes between similar unprefixed and prefixed gradient syntax

Excluded implicit CSS grid tracks from the resolved value

Media

Enabled HDR Media Capabilities by default

Fixed specification violation in Font Loading API

Ignored URL host for schemes that are not using host information

Implemented “create a potential-CORS request”

Implemented transceiver setCodecPreferences

Made text track loading set same-origin fallback flag

Fixed MediaKeySession.load() failing

WebRTC

Removed the certificate info checks related to getUserMedia

Payment Request

Converted the payment method data IDL in the PaymentRequest constructor

Web Animations

Stopped creating CSS Animations for <noscript> elements

JavaScript

Fixed invalid date parsing for ISO 8601 strings when no timezone given

Fixed RegExp.prototype[Symbol.replace] to support named capture groups

Web Share API

Added support for a user gesture to allow using the Web Share API even when preceded by an XHR call

WebDriver

Reimplemented the “Execute Async Script” command with Promises to match the specification

Fixed handling of session timeouts for values higher than MAX_INT

Fixed scripts being executed in the wrong page context after a history navigation

IndexedDB