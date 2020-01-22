Apple propose ce soir la 99e preview de Safari Technology, une nouvelle version qui apporte quelques changements.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur Web Inspector, Web API, les Cookies et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 99
Legacy Plug-Ins
- Removed support for Adobe Flash
Web Inspector
- Elements
- Enabled the P3 color picker
- Added RGBA input fields for the P3 color picker
- Added support for manipulating the value with the arrow keys in the color picker
- Added color() suggestion when editing a CSS property that accepts color values
- Sources
- Allowed editing of style sheets injected by Safari App Extensions
- Console
- Ensured that the clear button is always visible, even at smaller widths
Web API
- Added support for using valid non-zero width and height attributes to become the default aspect ratio of <img>
- Added a check to ensure Service Workers terminate after a period of time when thread blocking
- Aligned Range.intersectsNode() with the DOM specification
- Changed <iframe> attributes to be processed on srcdoc attribute removal
- Changed <img>.naturalWidth to return the density-corrected intrinsic width
- Changed <link> with non-CSS type to not be retrieved
- Changed Object.keys to throw if called on a module namespace object with uninitialized binding
- Changed Object.preventExtensions to throw if not successful
- Changed Document.createAttribute() to take in a localName, not a qualifiedName
- Changed the supported MIME types for image encoding to be supported image MIME types
- Denied Notification API access for non-secure contexts
- Fixed dispatchEvent() to not clear the event’s isTrusted flag when it returns early
- Fixed String.prototype.replace() incorrectly handling named references on regular expressions without named groups
- Fixed URL parser in Fetch not always using UTF-8
- Fixed encoding entities correctly in <style> element during XML serialization of text
- Removed the low priority resource load for sendBeacon to reduce failure rates
- Updated Fetch to Handle empty Location value
Cookies
- Fixed document.cookie to not do a sync IPC to the network process for iframes that do not have storage access
CSS
- Added support for image-set() standard syntax
- Added support for rendering highlights specified in CSS Highlight API
- Implemented a network error when fetching a linked stylesheet resource fails
- Improved performance by invalidating only affected elements after media query evaluation changes
- Fixed rejected changes between similar unprefixed and prefixed gradient syntax
- Excluded implicit CSS grid tracks from the resolved value
Media
- Enabled HDR Media Capabilities by default
- Fixed specification violation in Font Loading API
- Ignored URL host for schemes that are not using host information
- Implemented “create a potential-CORS request”
- Implemented transceiver setCodecPreferences
- Made text track loading set same-origin fallback flag
- Fixed MediaKeySession.load() failing
WebRTC
- Removed the certificate info checks related to getUserMedia
Payment Request
- Converted the payment method data IDL in the PaymentRequest constructor
Web Animations
- Stopped creating CSS Animations for <noscript> elements
JavaScript
- Fixed invalid date parsing for ISO 8601 strings when no timezone given
- Fixed RegExp.prototype[Symbol.replace] to support named capture groups
Web Share API
- Added support for a user gesture to allow using the Web Share API even when preceded by an XHR call
WebDriver
- Reimplemented the “Execute Async Script” command with Promises to match the specification
- Fixed handling of session timeouts for values higher than MAX_INT
- Fixed scripts being executed in the wrong page context after a history navigation
IndexedDB
- Improved performance by removing the timer for pending operations in IDBTransaction