Safari Technology Preview 66 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 66e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie Web Share API, WebRTC, le CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 66

Web Share API

Implemented the Web Share API

Conic Gradients

Added support for Conic Gradients

Fixed angle interpretation for Conic Gradients

Fixed color stop blending in Conic Gradients for stops past the first stop

WebRTC

Enabled WebRTC Unified Plan as an Experimental Feature

Exposed RTCRtpSender.setParameters

Introduced a backend for RTCRtpTransceiver

Shadow DOM

Fixed :first-child , :last-child , :nth-child , and :nth-of-type to work on shadow root’s children

, , , and to work on shadow root’s children Fixed mouseenter and mouseleave events to get dispatched when there is a capturing event listener for a slot ancestor

CSS

Added support for double-position gradient color stop syntax

Web Inspector

Updated the bezier curve editor for Dark Mode

Changed to generate CSSKeywordCompletions from backend values

Fixed imported recordings that are unable to be viewed after navigation

Fixed opening Web Inspector with a selected element that might immediately scroll that element off screen in the DOM Tree outline

Changed to record actions performed on ImageBitmapRenderingContext

Fixed Source View to scroll to show the line when a breakpoint is hit inside of a <script> in an HTML resource

in an HTML resource Fixed a Location popover triggering for a hidden Location column when clicking a row in the Script Events grid of the Timelines tab

Web API

Fixed XMLHttpRequest open() to throw a SYNTAX_ERR exception if the method is empty or the URL cannot be resolved

to throw a exception if the method is empty or the URL cannot be resolved Fixed overrideMimeType to not update the Content-Type header in the XMLHttpRequest response

Apple Pay

Updated to dispatch a paymentmethodchange event when the payment method changes

event when the payment method changes Renamed the -apple-pay-button-type value checkout to check-out

JavaScript

Fixed Symbol.prototype.description to handle a null Symbol

Media

Added Media Capabilities API as an Experimental Feature

Added support for HEVC codec types in Media Capabilities

Fixed track.onmute not getting called for a remote MediaStreamTrack when its counter part track is removed from the peer connection

not getting called for a remote MediaStreamTrack when its counter part track is removed from the peer connection Updated to include supported frame rates in video capture presets

Simplified logic when changing RealtimeMediaSource settings

Changed the middle value to center in WebVTT for consistency with CSS

Web Animations

Fixed a failure that occurred when interrupting an accelerated CSS transition on a composited element in-flight

Fixed accelerated animations to correctly respect positive delay values

Web Assembly

Optimized JavaScript to Web Assembly call by removing Vector allocation

Password AutoFill