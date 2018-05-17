Safari Technology Preview 56 est disponible
Apple a sorti la 56e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte son lot de changements par rapport aux précédentes versions, ainsi que des corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, entre autres. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 56
JavaScript
- Implemented Intl.PluralRules
WebAssembly
- Added support for stream APIs
Web API
- Fixed document.open() event listener removal to be immediate
- Fixed DHTML drag operations to report the number of files in the operation
- Fixed window.postMessage(), window.focus(), and window.blur() unexpectedly throwing a TypeError
- Serialized font-variation-settings with double-quotes to match standards
- Stopped using the id of an <iframe> as fallback if its name attribute is not set
Security
- Added support for the WHATWG proposed From-Origin:same and From-Origin:same-site response headers with nested frame origin checking as an off by default experimental feature
- Fixed CSP referrer for a document blocked due to a violation of its frame-ancestors directive
- Fixed CSP status-code for a document blocked due to a violation of its frame-ancestors directive
- Fixed CSP to pass the document’s referrer
- Fixed CSP to only notify Web Inspector to pause the debugger on the first policy to violate a directive
- Fixed a bug causing first-party cookies to be blocked on redirects
CSS
- Fixed CSS filters which reference SVG filters to respect the color-interpolation-filters of the filter
- Fixed feTurbulence to render correctly on a Retina display
- Fixed shape-outside and filter styles occuring twice in the result of getComputedStyle
Rendering
- Changed font collection fragment identifiers to use PostScript names
- Fixed selecting text on a webpage causing the text vanish
- Fixed hiding then showing an <object> of type image to ensure the underlying image is displayed
Media
- Changed MediaStreams that are playing to allow removing some of its tracks
- Updated text track cue logging to include cue text
Web Inspector
- Improved the user experience in Canvas tab to show progress bars while processing actions in a new recording
- Ensured that tabbing through the last section of rules in the Styles editor wraps back to the first section of rules
- Fixed Console drawer resizing when the console prompt has more than one line of code
- Fixed unsupported properties that sometimes don’t get warnings just after adding them
- Updated the Canvas tab to determine functions by looking at the prototype
