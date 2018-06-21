Safari Technology Preview 59 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 59e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport à la précédente version, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 59

Known Issues

This release of Safari Technology Preview for macOS Mojave betas does not render text properly in the Smart Search Field when in Dark Mode

Users running this version of Safari Technology Preview on macOS Mojave Developer Beta 2 will need to login to websites when restarting the application, or may require logging in again on some websites when launching a new window

Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.0

Enabled the latest version of Safari’s privacy protection “Intelligent Tracking Prevention.” For technical details, see the WebKit blog post.

Web Animations

Enabled Web Animations as an experimental feature by default

Added support for handling relative length units such as em , vw , and vh

, , and Fixed a bug causing WebAnimation objects to never get destroyed

Payment Request

Removed currencySystem member

JavaScript

Added Symbol.prototype.description getter

getter Implemented + and – unary operation

and unary operation Implemented support for % operation

operation Implemented support for < and > relational operation

and relational operation Implemented support for =< and >= relational operation

and relational operation Implemented support for addition operations

Fixed the Array.prototype.concat fast case when a single argument is a Proxy object

fast case when a single argument is a Proxy object Fixed Date.parse() to properly handle input outside of ES spec limits

to properly handle input outside of ES spec limits Fixed Array.prototype.sort to reject null comparator

to reject null comparator Renamed Array#flatten to flat

Editing

Fixed not displaying spelling errors in the middle of an inserted paragraph

Storage Access API

Changed Storage Access API calls to handle the absence of an attached frame

Security

Enabled Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy by default

by default Changed the NetworkCORSPreflightChecker to set the preflight request User-Agent header

header Changed Accept request header values to be more tightly checked in the case of a CORS load

request header values to be more tightly checked in the case of a CORS load Fixed the Referrer-Policy response header to not be ignored

response header to not be ignored Renamed Cross-Origin-Options HTTP header to Cross-Origin-Window-Policy

HTTP header to Renamed Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy:same to same-origin

to Migrated From-Origin to Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy

Service Workers

Added Accept-Encoding:identity to Range requests

to requests Fixed ServiceWorker registration to store any script fetched through importScripts

Fixed HTTP Header values validation to not be too strict

Improved error messages when FetchEvent.respondWith has a rejected promise

has a rejected promise Prevented starting service worker fetch when there is substitute data

Updated Fetch code to provide more useful exception messages

Compatibility

Fixed page reloading when viewing photos in Google Drive due to exceeding canvas memory limits

Fixed memory management when zooming and scrolling on some websites

Link drag image is inconsistently unreadable in dark mode

WebRTC

Added an option to restrict communication to localhost sockets

Web API

Changed PopStateEvent to not be cancelable by default

Media

Changed media elements outside of fullscreen to not be considered main content

Changed to exit fullscreen when JavaScript alerts are presented

Changed automatic picture-in-picture to use the main content heuristic

Changed to stop playing in the background when automatic picture-in-picture is disabled

Enabled subsampling for progressive JPEG images

Fixed incorrectly sized captions in picture-in-picture mode

Fixed regions outside of the fullscreen window becoming exposed during zoom operations

Fixed fullscreen element clipping by an ancestor

Web Inspector

Added Same-Site cookie annotations

Fixed copying a link address in the Elements tab

Fixed popovers getting dismissed while attempting to move the cursor inside

Fixed the tab picker becoming briefly visible when the TabBar is initially shown

Prevented text in “Add New Class” from being auto-capitalized

Accessibility

Exposed the <link> rel attribute to voiceover

attribute to voiceover Fixed VoiceOver to announce when a details element is expanded when using role group

element is expanded when using role group Fixed setValue on contenteditable to preserve whitespace

on to preserve whitespace Fixed VoiceOver to announce fieldset description from aria-describedby when focusing inputs

description from when focusing inputs Implemented support for new blockquote, caption, and paragraph ARIA roles

iCloud Keychain Password Manager