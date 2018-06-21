Safari Technology Preview 59 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 59e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport à la précédente version, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 59
Known Issues
- This release of Safari Technology Preview for macOS Mojave betas does not render text properly in the Smart Search Field when in Dark Mode
- Users running this version of Safari Technology Preview on macOS Mojave Developer Beta 2 will need to login to websites when restarting the application, or may require logging in again on some websites when launching a new window
Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.0
- Enabled the latest version of Safari’s privacy protection “Intelligent Tracking Prevention.” For technical details, see the WebKit blog post.
Web Animations
- Enabled Web Animations as an experimental feature by default
- Added support for handling relative length units such as em, vw, and vh
- Fixed a bug causing WebAnimation objects to never get destroyed
Payment Request
- Removed currencySystem member
JavaScript
- Added Symbol.prototype.description getter
- Implemented + and – unary operation
- Implemented support for % operation
- Implemented support for < and > relational operation
- Implemented support for =< and >= relational operation
- Implemented support for addition operations
- Fixed the Array.prototype.concat fast case when a single argument is a Proxy object
- Fixed Date.parse() to properly handle input outside of ES spec limits
- Fixed Array.prototype.sort to reject null comparator
- Renamed Array#flatten to flat
Editing
- Fixed not displaying spelling errors in the middle of an inserted paragraph
Storage Access API
- Changed Storage Access API calls to handle the absence of an attached frame
Security
- Enabled Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy by default
- Changed the NetworkCORSPreflightChecker to set the preflight request User-Agent header
- Changed Accept request header values to be more tightly checked in the case of a CORS load
- Fixed the Referrer-Policy response header to not be ignored
- Renamed Cross-Origin-Options HTTP header to Cross-Origin-Window-Policy
- Renamed Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy:same to same-origin
- Migrated From-Origin to Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy
Service Workers
- Added Accept-Encoding:identity to Range requests
- Fixed ServiceWorker registration to store any script fetched through importScripts
- Fixed HTTP Header values validation to not be too strict
- Improved error messages when FetchEvent.respondWith has a rejected promise
- Prevented starting service worker fetch when there is substitute data
- Updated Fetch code to provide more useful exception messages
Compatibility
- Fixed page reloading when viewing photos in Google Drive due to exceeding canvas memory limits
- Fixed memory management when zooming and scrolling on some websites
- Link drag image is inconsistently unreadable in dark mode
WebRTC
- Added an option to restrict communication to localhost sockets
Web API
- Changed PopStateEvent to not be cancelable by default
Media
- Changed media elements outside of fullscreen to not be considered main content
- Changed to exit fullscreen when JavaScript alerts are presented
- Changed automatic picture-in-picture to use the main content heuristic
- Changed to stop playing in the background when automatic picture-in-picture is disabled
- Enabled subsampling for progressive JPEG images
- Fixed incorrectly sized captions in picture-in-picture mode
- Fixed regions outside of the fullscreen window becoming exposed during zoom operations
- Fixed fullscreen element clipping by an ancestor
Web Inspector
- Added Same-Site cookie annotations
- Fixed copying a link address in the Elements tab
- Fixed popovers getting dismissed while attempting to move the cursor inside
- Fixed the tab picker becoming briefly visible when the TabBar is initially shown
- Prevented text in “Add New Class” from being auto-capitalized
Accessibility
- Exposed the <link> rel attribute to voiceover
- Fixed VoiceOver to announce when a details element is expanded when using role group
- Fixed setValue on contenteditable to preserve whitespace
- Fixed VoiceOver to announce fieldset description from aria-describedby when focusing inputs
- Implemented support for new blockquote, caption, and paragraph ARIA roles
iCloud Keychain Password Manager
- Added support for loading https://example.com/.well-known/change-password when a user indicates they’d like to change a password that is reused in Safari’s Passwords preferences, falling back to loading example.com if that load fails
