Safari Technology Preview 74 est disponible

Apple poursuit ses efforts en sortant la 74e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur Fetch API, l’authentication Web, le CSS, WebRTC, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 74

Fetch API

Implemented abortable fetch

Web Animations

Changed to compute animation effect timing properties in batch

Web Authentication

Changed the nonce in the CTAP kInit command to weak random values

Imported U2F command and response converters from Chromium

Added support for U2F HID Authenticators on macOS

WebRTC

Enabled MDNS ICE candidate support by default

Media

Changed <video> elements to not enter “paused” state when playing to the end over AirPlay

elements to not enter “paused” state when playing to the end over AirPlay Defined page media state flags for display capture

Changed to deactivate audio session whenever possible

CSS

Added support for new rgb() and rgba() syntax described in the CSS Color Level 4 specifications

and syntax described in the CSS Color Level 4 specifications Added support for calc() expressions in gradient color stops

expressions in gradient color stops Changed absolute positioned items to reference implicit grid lines

Web API

Added an override of the session configuration for cookieAcceptPolicy

Enabled visual viewport API by default

Changed to no longer trigger a main frame load when doing a history navigation if the source and destination history items are clones

Fixed Bulgarian TLDs to not punycode-encode URLs with Bulgarian Cyrillic characters

Fixed an issue where view is unresponsive for 5 seconds after swiping back on sites like quoteunquoteapps.com

Fixed the parsed protocol of JavaScript URLs with embedded newlines and carriage returns to match the parsed protocol in Chrome and Firefox

Fixed unwanted page navigation after showing and dismissing contextual menu with control-click

Service Workers

Fixed Service Worker fetch handler that resulted in a bad referrer

Updated Service Worker fetch to obey its referrer policy

JavaScript

Optimized Object.prototype.toString

Accessibility

Updated the accessibility string for the <hr> HTML tag to use “separator” instead of “rule”

Web Inspector

Added a Setting toggle for Source Maps

Added the ability to allow audits to be enabled or disabled in the Audits tab

Added the ability for audits to determine whether a give node has event listeners when running an audit

Added the ability for audits to query for all nodes with a given computed Accessibility role when running an audit

Changed to automatically disable breakpoints when running an audit in the Audit tab

Changed the Network tab to show secure connection details per-request

Changed to use the save sheet instead of a dialog when clicking the “Export” button in the Network tab

Extended XHR breakpoints to work with Fetch

Fixed the color picker to accurately show color when the saturation value is not 100%

Fixed support for “white” as a recognized color keyword

Fixed text field and completion popover fonts to match in the Events breakpoint popover

Fixed showing completions for events that start with “DOM” when typing uppercase “DOM” in Event breakpoints

Fixed vertical alignment of group titles in the Settings tab

Fixed read-only properties from being able to be deleted in the Styles sidebar

Fixed pressing down key on an empty value field discarding the completion popover in the Styles sidebar

Fixed selection becoming lost in the Styles sidebar when Web Inspector is blurred

Fixed undo to prevent it reverting all changes at once in the Styles sidebar

Implemented queryObjects Command Line API

Command Line API Included globalThis in default JavaScript completions

in default JavaScript completions Prevented starting a selection when clicking on a property that is being discarded in the Styles sidebar

WebDriver

Changed element click and other commands to appropriately handle user prompts

Updated the Create Window implementation to support the newest specification

Storage

Fixed IndexedDB storage of Crypto keys in private browsing mode

Fixed deleting IndexedDB databases to ensure open databases are not missed

Made “Disable Web SQL” on by default

Security