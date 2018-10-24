Safari Technology Preview 68 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 68e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 68

Web API

Fixed the Document and Window objects to lose their browsing context as soon as its iframe is removed from the document

Fixed incorrect input.checked when parsing its children

when parsing its children Fixed window.navigator and window.performance to not become null after the window loses its browsing context

and to not become null after the window loses its browsing context Fixed incorrect garbage collection of JavaScript node wrappers held by MutationObserver and MutationRecord

Changed to restrict browsing context lookup by name to frames that are related to one another

Changed anchor target to be ignored on activation when the download attribute is set

attribute is set Changed target=”_blank” on anchors to imply rel=”noopener”

on anchors to imply Enabled <input type=”color”> support

WebRTC

Added VP8 support to WebRTC

Added support for IceCandidate stats

Added support for reporting “display composited video frames” through the VideoPlaybackQuality object

Added support for RTCPeerConnection.generateCertificate

Added support for RTCConfiguration.certificates

Implemented error handler of MediaRecorder

Media

Added support for inline WebVTT styles

Changed to use nanoseconds as MaximumTimeScale

Changed to only report the supported WebGL version

CSS

Added prefers-color-scheme media query support for styling dark mode content

media query support for styling dark mode content Changed to resolve inset properties to computed style when there is over-constrainment

Rendering

Fixed slow tiling for CSS gradients

JavaScript

Added BigInt support for the bitwise | operator

Web Inspector

Added the ability to go directly from an event in the overview view to the specialized timeline for that event

Added support for showing redirect requests in the Network and Timelines tabs

Added table support for multiple selection and ⌘ Click (Command-Click) behavior

Changed to use the iframe name attribute for FrameTreeElement

Changed to allow multiple canvases to be recorded at the same time

Created a special Network waterfall for media events

Exposed Server Timing response headers in the Network tab

Fixed the Canvas recording sidebar scroll position after switching tabs

Fixed the color contrast of the disabled Record button in the Canvas tab

Fixed capturing previously saved states and adding them to the recording payload in the Canvas tab

Fixed previews to be removed when the parent view is hidden in the Canvas tab

Fixed clicking the initiator link in the Network tab table to automatically switch to the Preview section

Fixed dark mode contrast issues

Fixed style editor warnings to not look like errors in dark mode

Fixed unreadable text when hovering over CSS properties while holding the ⌘ (Command) key in dark mode

Fixed the “goto arrow” color for the selected DOM breakpoint tree element in dark mode

Fixed the detail view to be correctly shown after sorting the Network table

Fixed the detail view reverting to “Response” when new requests are added in the Network tab

Fixed the Open Resource dialog to show the path to the resource to disambiguate resources with the same name

Fixed the toolbar getting hidden when Web Inspector is docked to side

Fixed ⌃G (Control-G) to not wipe the line when jumping to the line in a CSS file

Grouped media network entries by the node that triggered the request

Indented all network entries when “Group by Node” is enabled

WebDriver

Fixed a bug where some key combinations such as ⌘A (Command-A) can cause the WebDriver session to hang

Fixed a crash when a WebDriver session is terminated while waiting for simulated inputs to be handled

Fixed a hang when creating a WebDriver session for Safari Technology Preview (macOS Mojave only)

Payment Request

Changed to abort requests after details settle when the user cancels

Apple Pay

Fixed new shipping methods getting ignored when updating after the shippingaddresschange event

event Changed payment authorization results with ApplePayErrors to never be considered final

Web Animations

Fixed setting animation-name:none after a fill:forwards animation has completed to correctly revert to the unanimated style

WebCrypto