Safari Technology Preview 68 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 68e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 68
Web API
- Fixed the Document and Window objects to lose their browsing context as soon as its iframe is removed from the document
- Fixed incorrect input.checked when parsing its children
- Fixed window.navigator and window.performance to not become null after the window loses its browsing context
- Fixed incorrect garbage collection of JavaScript node wrappers held by MutationObserver and MutationRecord
- Changed to restrict browsing context lookup by name to frames that are related to one another
- Changed anchor target to be ignored on activation when the download attribute is set
- Changed target=”_blank” on anchors to imply rel=”noopener”
- Enabled <input type=”color”> support
WebRTC
- Added VP8 support to WebRTC
- Added support for IceCandidate stats
- Added support for reporting “display composited video frames” through the VideoPlaybackQuality object
- Added support for RTCPeerConnection.generateCertificate
- Added support for RTCConfiguration.certificates
- Implemented error handler of MediaRecorder
Media
- Added support for inline WebVTT styles
- Changed to use nanoseconds as MaximumTimeScale
- Changed to only report the supported WebGL version
CSS
- Added prefers-color-scheme media query support for styling dark mode content
- Changed to resolve inset properties to computed style when there is over-constrainment
Rendering
- Fixed slow tiling for CSS gradients
JavaScript
- Added BigInt support for the bitwise | operator
Web Inspector
- Added the ability to go directly from an event in the overview view to the specialized timeline for that event
- Added support for showing redirect requests in the Network and Timelines tabs
- Added table support for multiple selection and ⌘ Click (Command-Click) behavior
- Changed to use the iframe name attribute for FrameTreeElement
- Changed to allow multiple canvases to be recorded at the same time
- Created a special Network waterfall for media events
- Exposed Server Timing response headers in the Network tab
- Fixed the Canvas recording sidebar scroll position after switching tabs
- Fixed the color contrast of the disabled Record button in the Canvas tab
- Fixed capturing previously saved states and adding them to the recording payload in the Canvas tab
- Fixed previews to be removed when the parent view is hidden in the Canvas tab
- Fixed clicking the initiator link in the Network tab table to automatically switch to the Preview section
- Fixed dark mode contrast issues
- Fixed style editor warnings to not look like errors in dark mode
- Fixed unreadable text when hovering over CSS properties while holding the ⌘ (Command) key in dark mode
- Fixed the “goto arrow” color for the selected DOM breakpoint tree element in dark mode
- Fixed the detail view to be correctly shown after sorting the Network table
- Fixed the detail view reverting to “Response” when new requests are added in the Network tab
- Fixed the Open Resource dialog to show the path to the resource to disambiguate resources with the same name
- Fixed the toolbar getting hidden when Web Inspector is docked to side
- Fixed ⌃G (Control-G) to not wipe the line when jumping to the line in a CSS file
- Grouped media network entries by the node that triggered the request
- Indented all network entries when “Group by Node” is enabled
WebDriver
- Fixed a bug where some key combinations such as ⌘A (Command-A) can cause the WebDriver session to hang
- Fixed a crash when a WebDriver session is terminated while waiting for simulated inputs to be handled
- Fixed a hang when creating a WebDriver session for Safari Technology Preview (macOS Mojave only)
Payment Request
- Changed to abort requests after details settle when the user cancels
Apple Pay
- Fixed new shipping methods getting ignored when updating after the shippingaddresschange event
- Changed payment authorization results with ApplePayErrors to never be considered final
Web Animations
- Fixed setting animation-name:none after a fill:forwards animation has completed to correctly revert to the unanimated style
WebCrypto
- Changed ECDSA to be able to handle invalid signature inputs
