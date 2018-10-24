Safari Technology Preview 68 est disponible

24 octobre 2018
 

Apple a déployé la 68e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 68

Web API

  • Fixed the Document and Window objects to lose their browsing context as soon as its iframe is removed from the document
  • Fixed incorrect input.checked when parsing its children
  • Fixed window.navigator and window.performance to not become null after the window loses its browsing context
  • Fixed incorrect garbage collection of JavaScript node wrappers held by MutationObserver and MutationRecord
  • Changed to restrict browsing context lookup by name to frames that are related to one another
  • Changed anchor target to be ignored on activation when the download attribute is set
  • Changed target=”_blank” on anchors to imply rel=”noopener”
  • Enabled <input type=”color”> support

WebRTC

  • Added VP8 support to WebRTC
  • Added support for IceCandidate stats
  • Added support for reporting “display composited video frames” through the VideoPlaybackQuality object
  • Added support for RTCPeerConnection.generateCertificate
  • Added support for RTCConfiguration.certificates
  • Implemented error handler of MediaRecorder

Media

  • Added support for inline WebVTT styles
  • Changed to use nanoseconds as MaximumTimeScale
  • Changed to only report the supported WebGL version

CSS

  • Added prefers-color-scheme media query support for styling dark mode content
  • Changed to resolve inset properties to computed style when there is over-constrainment

Rendering

  • Fixed slow tiling for CSS gradients

JavaScript

  • Added BigInt support for the bitwise | operator

Web Inspector

  • Added the ability to go directly from an event in the overview view to the specialized timeline for that event
  • Added support for showing redirect requests in the Network and Timelines tabs
  • Added table support for multiple selection and ⌘ Click (Command-Click) behavior
  • Changed to use the iframe name attribute for FrameTreeElement
  • Changed to allow multiple canvases to be recorded at the same time
  • Created a special Network waterfall for media events
  • Exposed Server Timing response headers in the Network tab
  • Fixed the Canvas recording sidebar scroll position after switching tabs
  • Fixed the color contrast of the disabled Record button in the Canvas tab
  • Fixed capturing previously saved states and adding them to the recording payload in the Canvas tab
  • Fixed previews to be removed when the parent view is hidden in the Canvas tab
  • Fixed clicking the initiator link in the Network tab table to automatically switch to the Preview section
  • Fixed dark mode contrast issues
  • Fixed style editor warnings to not look like errors in dark mode
  • Fixed unreadable text when hovering over CSS properties while holding the ⌘ (Command) key in dark mode
  • Fixed the “goto arrow” color for the selected DOM breakpoint tree element in dark mode
  • Fixed the detail view to be correctly shown after sorting the Network table
  • Fixed the detail view reverting to “Response” when new requests are added in the Network tab
  • Fixed the Open Resource dialog to show the path to the resource to disambiguate resources with the same name
  • Fixed the toolbar getting hidden when Web Inspector is docked to side
  • Fixed ⌃G (Control-G) to not wipe the line when jumping to the line in a CSS file
  • Grouped media network entries by the node that triggered the request
  • Indented all network entries when “Group by Node” is enabled

WebDriver

  • Fixed a bug where some key combinations such as ⌘A (Command-A) can cause the WebDriver session to hang
  • Fixed a crash when a WebDriver session is terminated while waiting for simulated inputs to be handled
  • Fixed a hang when creating a WebDriver session for Safari Technology Preview (macOS Mojave only)

Payment Request

  • Changed to abort requests after details settle when the user cancels

Apple Pay

  • Fixed new shipping methods getting ignored when updating after the shippingaddresschange event
  • Changed payment authorization results with ApplePayErrors to never be considered final

Web Animations

  • Fixed setting animation-name:none after a fill:forwards animation has completed to correctly revert to the unanimated style

WebCrypto

  • Changed ECDSA to be able to handle invalid signature inputs
 

