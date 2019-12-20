Apple a partagé une nouvelle vidéo YouTube qui invite les clients à essayer “Apple Arcade pour les vacances de Noël”.
Dans cette vidéo, Apple présente certains des jeux du service d’abonnement Apple Arcade qui, au prix de 4,99 € par mois, vous donne accès à des centaines de titres exclusifs.
Dans la vidéo de deux minutes, 16 jeux sont mis en évidence :
- What The Golf, by Triband
- Hot Lava, by Klei Entertainment
- Super Mega Mini Party, by Red
- Cricket Through The Ages, by Free Lives | Devolver
- Chu Chu Rocket! Universe, by SEGA
- Cat Quest II, by Gentlebros Games
- Super Impossible Road, by Rogue Games, Inc. | Wonderful Lasers Inc.
- Sneaky Sasquatch, by RAC7
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, by Cartoon Network
- Patterned, by BorderLeap
- Exit The Gungeon, by Dodge Roll | Devolver
- Punch Planet, by Block Zero | Sector-K Games
- Agent Intercept, by PikPok
Nous rappelons qu’Apple a récemment activé le plan d’abonnement d’un an pour 44,99 €.