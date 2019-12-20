Apple a partagé une nouvelle vidéo YouTube qui invite les clients à essayer “Apple Arcade pour les vacances de Noël”.

Apple Arcade

Dans cette vidéo, Apple présente certains des jeux du service d’abonnement Apple Arcade qui, au prix de 4,99 € par mois, vous donne accès à des centaines de titres exclusifs.

Dans la vidéo de deux minutes, 16 jeux sont mis en évidence :

  • What The Golf, by Triband
  • Hot Lava, by Klei Entertainment
  • Super Mega Mini Party, by Red
  • Cricket Through The Ages, by Free Lives | Devolver
  • Chu Chu Rocket! Universe, by SEGA
  • Cat Quest II, by Gentlebros Games
  • Super Impossible Road, by Rogue Games, Inc. | Wonderful Lasers Inc.
  • Sneaky Sasquatch, by RAC7
  • Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, by Cartoon Network
  • Patterned, by BorderLeap
  • Exit The Gungeon, by Dodge Roll | Devolver
  • Punch Planet, by Block Zero | Sector-K Games
  • Agent Intercept, by PikPok

Nous rappelons qu’Apple a récemment activé le plan d’abonnement d’un an pour 44,99 €.

