Apple poursuit ses efforts en sortant la 93e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte de nouveaux changements et inclut toujours le support de macOS Catalina.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle version, Apple se concentre sur le Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG), Web API et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 93

Resource Timing

Updated to report performance entries with all HTTP status codes

SVG

Added auto behavior for rx and ry to the SVG <ellipse> and <rect> elements

and to the SVG and elements Fixed SVG <animateMotion> to reset the element to its first animation frame if its fill is set to “remove”

to reset the element to its first animation frame if its fill is set to Fixed SMIL animations of SVG <view> element having no effect

Web API

Added support for sync-xhr feature policy

feature policy Changed to use the same parser for <meta http-equiv=”refresh”> and Refresh HTTP header

and HTTP header Fixed Node.replaceChild() ’s pre-replacement validation order

’s pre-replacement validation order Fixed parsing Access-Control-Expose-Headers correctly

correctly Fixed preserving Content-Type to be preserved on responses created from DOMCache

to be preserved on responses created from DOMCache Fixed Date.prototype.toJSON to properly execute

to properly execute Fixed HTMLVideoElement with a broken poster image to take a square dimension

Fixed a case where the Intersection Observer intersection ratio becomes larger than 1

Fixed cropped dropdown shadow for <datalist>

Fixed blocking insecure WebSocket URL connection attempts by Workers on secure pages

Fixed posting a message to a redundant Service Worker should fail silently instead of throwing

Improved CSP inheritance semantics

Provided a prototype for AR QuickLook to trigger processing in the originating page

Removed gopher from the list of special schemes in URLParser

Web Inspector

Elements Prevented showing the Changes details sidebar panel when selecting text nodes

Resources Added support for pretty printing HTML content Added support for pretty printing XML-like content

Canvas Added GPUDevice content previews and device configuration Added a list of any GPURenderPipeline / GPUComputePipeline , including the content of any GPUShaderModule , for the associated GPUDevice

Console Added a “Show More” button to see more than 100 items in arrays / collections Decreased the amount of horizontal space used by autocompletion bubbles Improved autocompletion typing performance by avoiding global forced layouts

Miscellaneous Changed to allow undocked Web Inspector windows to be dragged around by the title text



Accessibility

Exposed misspelling ranges for editable content to accessibility clients.

Apple Pay

Added support for telling websites why a session was cancelled

Cleaned up handling of summary items and payment method updates

JavaScript

Added missing syntax errors for await in function parameter default expressions

WebGPU

Ensured structs and arrays with pointers as fields are disallowed

and with pointers as fields are disallowed Removed null from the standard library

Web Authentication

Added support for more than two FIDO protocol versions

WebDriver