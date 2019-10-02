Apple poursuit ses efforts en sortant la 93e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte de nouveaux changements et inclut toujours le support de macOS Catalina.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle version, Apple se concentre sur le Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG), Web API et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 93
Resource Timing
- Updated to report performance entries with all HTTP status codes
SVG
- Added auto behavior for rx and ry to the SVG <ellipse> and <rect> elements
- Fixed SVG <animateMotion> to reset the element to its first animation frame if its fill is set to “remove”
- Fixed SMIL animations of SVG <view> element having no effect
Web API
- Added support for sync-xhr feature policy
- Changed to use the same parser for <meta http-equiv=”refresh”> and Refresh HTTP header
- Fixed Node.replaceChild()’s pre-replacement validation order
- Fixed parsing Access-Control-Expose-Headers correctly
- Fixed preserving Content-Type to be preserved on responses created from DOMCache
- Fixed Date.prototype.toJSON to properly execute
- Fixed HTMLVideoElement with a broken poster image to take a square dimension
- Fixed a case where the Intersection Observer intersection ratio becomes larger than 1
- Fixed cropped dropdown shadow for <datalist>
- Fixed blocking insecure WebSocket URL connection attempts by Workers on secure pages
- Fixed posting a message to a redundant Service Worker should fail silently instead of throwing
- Improved CSP inheritance semantics
- Provided a prototype for AR QuickLook to trigger processing in the originating page
- Removed gopher from the list of special schemes in URLParser
Web Inspector
- Elements
- Prevented showing the Changes details sidebar panel when selecting text nodes
- Resources
- Added support for pretty printing HTML content
- Added support for pretty printing XML-like content
- Canvas
- Added GPUDevice content previews and device configuration
- Added a list of any GPURenderPipeline/GPUComputePipeline, including the content of any GPUShaderModule, for the associated GPUDevice
- Console
- Added a “Show More” button to see more than 100 items in arrays / collections
- Decreased the amount of horizontal space used by autocompletion bubbles
- Improved autocompletion typing performance by avoiding global forced layouts
- Miscellaneous
- Changed to allow undocked Web Inspector windows to be dragged around by the title text
Accessibility
- Exposed misspelling ranges for editable content to accessibility clients.
Apple Pay
- Added support for telling websites why a session was cancelled
- Cleaned up handling of summary items and payment method updates
JavaScript
- Added missing syntax errors for await in function parameter default expressions
WebGPU
- Ensured structs and arrays with pointers as fields are disallowed
- Removed null from the standard library
Web Authentication
- Added support for more than two FIDO protocol versions
WebDriver
- Fixed a bug that caused safaridriver —enable to not take effect immediately in some cases.