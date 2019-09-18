Apple poursuit ses efforts en sortant la 92e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte de nouveaux changements et inclut toujours le support de macOS Catalina.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur JavaScript, la sécurité, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 92

JavaScript

Fixed Math.round() which produced a wrong result for value prior to 0.5

WebGPU

Fixed matrices to have correct alignment

Implemented GPUUncapturedErrorEvent

Implemented SampleLevel() , SampleBias() , and SampleGrad() in WSL

SVG

Fixed fragment-only URL url(#fragment) to be resolved against the current document regardless of the HTML <base> element

element Made a change to get the value of the href attribute or the xlink:href attribute of SVG animation elements to get the animation target element

Images

Changed to respect EXIF orientations by default when images are rendered

Web API

Fixed copying and pasting two paragraphs with a newline between them resulting in a stray paragraph with newline inside

Fixed cancelled transitions on Google image search leaving content with opacity: 0 sometimes

Fixed document.fonts.ready resolving too quickly

Made tabIndex IDL attribute reflect its content attribute

Updated geolocation.watchPosition() and geolocation.getCurrentPosition() to return PERMISSION_DENIED when the context is not secure

Service Workers

Added missing origin check for Service-Worker-Allowed header

header Added support for postMessage buffering between the Service Worker and window

buffering between the Service Worker and window Dropped support for registration resurrection

WebRTC

Added support to RTCDataChannel.send(Blob)

Fixed audio sometimes failing to be captured in WebRTC

IndexedDB

Changed to cache prepared SQLiteStatement in SQLiteIDBCursor to improve performance

Changed to use the SQL COUNT statement for count operations to improve performance

statement for count operations to improve performance Updated the size of the database when the database operation is completed

Web Inspector

Network Provided a way to view XML, HTML, and SVG resource responses as a DOM tree

Debugger Added support for async event listener stack traces in Workers Added support for event breakpoints in Worker contexts Allow script resources to be blackboxed, which will prevent the debugger from pausing in that script

Resources Provide a way to override the content of resources loaded over the network with local content in Web Inspector Fixed issue where links to CSS resources didn’t map to the right line after pretty printing if the line is after a multiline comment Fixed issue where the closing } of nested @media weren’t indented

Dark Mode Fixed jarring white box-shadows in the Overview Timeline View in dark mode

Miscellaneous Fixed import file pickers sometimes not importing



Accessibility

Fixed children cache to be re-computed if the tab index is removed

Security