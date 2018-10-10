Safari Technology Preview 67 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 67e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 67

Pointer Events

Added PointerEvent in the Experimental Features menu

Ensured PointerEvent is not visible when disabled

WebRTC

Added RTCCodecStats support

Changed to allow IP mismatch for local connections on localhost

Cleaned up change handling for RealtimeMediaSource settings

Fixed video track clone to preserve original property

Implemented sender and receiver getStats

Updated constraints supported by getDisplayMedia

Media

Enabled H.264 Simulcast

Enabled Modern Encrypted Media API by default in the Experimental Features menu

Added WebM sanitization in EME

Introduced the concept of CDMInstanceSession for EME

Changed to use some tolerance when deciding whether a frame should be appended to the decode queue in MSE

Fixed a comparison with an uninitialized greatestDecodeDuration in MSE

in MSE Fixed an unwanted erased sample from the decode queue in MSE

Fixed WebVTT cue alignment

Updated the WebVTT parser according to new region syntax

CSS

Fixed item alignment next to collapsed tracks with gutters in CSS Grid

Restricted the total combined size of backdrop filters

Fixed CSS reference filter with feDisplacementMap buffer corruption on Retina displays

buffer corruption on Retina displays Fixed updating feMorphology filter in CSS when the element moves

filter in CSS when the element moves Fixed a garbled rendering of an image when feConvolveMatrix is applied to it on a Retina display

is applied to it on a Retina display Started implementing CSS Custom Properties and Values

Implemented initialValue support for CSS Custom Properties and Values API

support for CSS Custom Properties and Values API Made overflow:overlay a synonym for overflow:auto

a synonym for Fixed <form> in quirks mode to have margin-block-end:1em

JavaScript

Implemented BigInt support for bitwise & operation

operation Optimized Array#indexOf in the C++ runtime

in the C++ runtime Optimized Array#lastIndexOf in the C++ runtime

Web Animations

Fixed accelerated animations to get suspended

Fixed endlessly calling DocumentTimeline::updateAnimations()

Ensured renderers with accelerated animations have layers

Shadow DOM

Added the support for users to select content across shadow boundaries

Added the support for copying content across shadow boundaries

Web API

Fixed custom elements in a reaction queue losing its JavaScript wrapper and becoming an HTMLUnknownElement

Fixed elements enqueued in mutation observers losing its JavaScript wrappers

Changed Image.proto to be a Function.prototype not an HTMLElement.prototype

to be a not an Fixed radio inputs and checkbox inputs to fire “click”, “input”, and “change” events in order when clicked

Simplified authentication code

Changed document.open() to not propagate URLs to non-fully active documents

to not propagate URLs to non-fully active documents Changed document.open() to throw errors for cross-origin calls

to throw errors for cross-origin calls Changed to strip the fragment from the document URL during document.open() URL propagation

URL propagation Fixed no-op document.open() calls to ensure no side effects

calls to ensure no side effects Dropped support for the cross-origin-window-policy header

Apple Pay

Added support for granular errors in PaymentDetailsUpdate

Removed the “in-store” button type

Web Inspector

Fixed an issue that caused Web Inspector’s tabs to be hidden when docked to the side

Fixed an issue that caused dock buttons to disappear when Web Inspector goes fullscreen

The Debugger tab now has one unified section for all breakpoint types

Fixed the light background on new watch expression popover in Dark Mode

Fixed image resources without content getting shown when the Images folder is selected

Removed the Legacy Style Editor

Removed the Visual Style CSS details sidebar panel

Reworked the Computed panel in the Styles sidebar panel to match the styles of the Rules panel

Added an experimental setting for multi-property selection

Changed to start editing property names and values on mouseup instead of mousedown in the Styles sidebar

Web Driver

Fixed an issue wherein sending a Tab key press could sometimes shift focus out of web content and hang the WebDriver session

Fixed an issue that caused safaridriver to immediately abort on launch

Fixed an issue where the Perform Actions command failed if a keyboard input source specified a tick containing a “pause” value without a “key” value

Storage