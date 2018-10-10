Safari Technology Preview 67 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 67e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie CSS, Apple Pay, l’API Web, JavaScript, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 67
Pointer Events
- Added PointerEvent in the Experimental Features menu
- Ensured PointerEvent is not visible when disabled
WebRTC
- Added RTCCodecStats support
- Changed to allow IP mismatch for local connections on localhost
- Cleaned up change handling for RealtimeMediaSource settings
- Fixed video track clone to preserve original property
- Implemented sender and receiver getStats
- Updated constraints supported by getDisplayMedia
Media
- Enabled H.264 Simulcast
- Enabled Modern Encrypted Media API by default in the Experimental Features menu
- Added WebM sanitization in EME
- Introduced the concept of CDMInstanceSession for EME
- Changed to use some tolerance when deciding whether a frame should be appended to the decode queue in MSE
- Fixed a comparison with an uninitialized greatestDecodeDuration in MSE
- Fixed an unwanted erased sample from the decode queue in MSE
- Fixed WebVTT cue alignment
- Updated the WebVTT parser according to new region syntax
CSS
- Fixed item alignment next to collapsed tracks with gutters in CSS Grid
- Restricted the total combined size of backdrop filters
- Fixed CSS reference filter with feDisplacementMap buffer corruption on Retina displays
- Fixed updating feMorphology filter in CSS when the element moves
- Fixed a garbled rendering of an image when feConvolveMatrix is applied to it on a Retina display
- Started implementing CSS Custom Properties and Values
- Implemented initialValue support for CSS Custom Properties and Values API
- Made overflow:overlay a synonym for overflow:auto
- Fixed <form> in quirks mode to have margin-block-end:1em
JavaScript
- Implemented BigInt support for bitwise & operation
- Optimized Array#indexOf in the C++ runtime
- Optimized Array#lastIndexOf in the C++ runtime
Web Animations
- Fixed accelerated animations to get suspended
- Fixed endlessly calling DocumentTimeline::updateAnimations()
- Ensured renderers with accelerated animations have layers
Shadow DOM
- Added the support for users to select content across shadow boundaries
- Added the support for copying content across shadow boundaries
Web API
- Fixed custom elements in a reaction queue losing its JavaScript wrapper and becoming an HTMLUnknownElement
- Fixed elements enqueued in mutation observers losing its JavaScript wrappers
- Changed Image.proto to be a Function.prototype not an HTMLElement.prototype
- Fixed radio inputs and checkbox inputs to fire “click”, “input”, and “change” events in order when clicked
- Simplified authentication code
- Changed document.open() to not propagate URLs to non-fully active documents
- Changed document.open() to throw errors for cross-origin calls
- Changed to strip the fragment from the document URL during document.open() URL propagation
- Fixed no-op document.open() calls to ensure no side effects
- Dropped support for the cross-origin-window-policy header
Apple Pay
- Added support for granular errors in PaymentDetailsUpdate
- Removed the “in-store” button type
Web Inspector
- Fixed an issue that caused Web Inspector’s tabs to be hidden when docked to the side
- Fixed an issue that caused dock buttons to disappear when Web Inspector goes fullscreen
- The Debugger tab now has one unified section for all breakpoint types
- Fixed the light background on new watch expression popover in Dark Mode
- Fixed image resources without content getting shown when the Images folder is selected
- Removed the Legacy Style Editor
- Removed the Visual Style CSS details sidebar panel
- Reworked the Computed panel in the Styles sidebar panel to match the styles of the Rules panel
- Added an experimental setting for multi-property selection
- Changed to start editing property names and values on mouseup instead of mousedown in the Styles sidebar
Web Driver
- Fixed an issue wherein sending a Tab key press could sometimes shift focus out of web content and hang the WebDriver session
- Fixed an issue that caused safaridriver to immediately abort on launch
- Fixed an issue where the Perform Actions command failed if a keyboard input source specified a tick containing a “pause” value without a “key” value
Storage
- Fixed an WebSQL issue preventing the user from granting a quota increase if the JavaScript provides an expected usage value that is too low
