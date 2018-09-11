Safari Technology Preview 65 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 65e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie média, la stabilité, le Dark Mode, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 65
Storage Access API
- Made a change to maintain access through same-site navigations of an iframe
- Updated the Storage Access API prompt to show the eTLD+1s, not the full host names
Media
- Fixed scrubbing video with Touch Bar on YouTube to prevent video playback freezing
- Fixed muted elements not updating their Now Playing status when unmuted
Apple Pay
- Added Web Inspector auto-complete keywords for -apple-pay-button-style and -apple-pay-button-type
- Changed to allow $0 totals
- Changed PaymentRequest.show() to reject when an unsupported ApplePayRequest version is specified
- Introduced Apple Pay JS v4
- Introduced new values for -apple-pay-button-type
Payment Request
- Added an onpayerdetailchange event handler to PaymentResponse
- Implemented the MerchantValidationEvent constructor
- Removed PaymentAddress.languageCode
Shadow DOM
- Changed to compose click events from click()
- Fixed the focus navigation order in slot fallback contents
Fetch API
- Made a change to stop checking the Request.integrity value in no-CORS mode
Service Workers
- Fixed undefined self.isSecureContext in Service Workers
Web API
- Added getModifierState to MouseEvent
Web Inspector
- Added auto-completion for event breakpoints
- Added support for breakpoints for timers and animation-frame events
- Fixed deleting multiple event breakpoints by repeatedly hitting delete
- Fixed the color picker to allow entering decimal numbers for opacity
- Fixed typos in some compositing reasons
- Fixed the Search bar being too narrow in some localizations
- Fixed console.inspect(sessionStorage) to correctly show the Session Storage content view if the Storage tab was previously unvisited
- Fixed console.log() to show the passed string when a certain format is used
- Fixed the JSContext Inspector to correctly show Scripts in the Resources tab
WebGL 2
- Updated WebGL 2 implementation to handle READ_FRAMEBUFFER and default framebuffer specification conformance
Web Assembly
- Updated Web Assembly to parse wasm modules in a streaming fashion
Safari extensions
- Messages from a Safari App Extension to its content script are now delivered to the correct page after a back or forward navigation
