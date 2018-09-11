Safari Technology Preview 65 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 65e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie média, la stabilité, le Dark Mode, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 65

Storage Access API

Made a change to maintain access through same-site navigations of an iframe

Updated the Storage Access API prompt to show the eTLD+1s, not the full host names

Media

Fixed scrubbing video with Touch Bar on YouTube to prevent video playback freezing

Fixed muted elements not updating their Now Playing status when unmuted

Apple Pay

Added Web Inspector auto-complete keywords for -apple-pay-button-style and -apple-pay-button-type

and Changed to allow $0 totals

Changed PaymentRequest.show() to reject when an unsupported ApplePayRequest version is specified

to reject when an unsupported version is specified Introduced Apple Pay JS v4

Introduced new values for -apple-pay-button-type

Payment Request

Added an onpayerdetailchange event handler to PaymentResponse

event handler to Implemented the MerchantValidationEvent constructor

constructor Removed PaymentAddress.languageCode

Shadow DOM

Changed to compose click events from click()

Fixed the focus navigation order in slot fallback contents

Fetch API

Made a change to stop checking the Request.integrity value in no-CORS mode

Service Workers

Fixed undefined self.isSecureContext in Service Workers

Web API

Added getModifierState to MouseEvent

Web Inspector

Added auto-completion for event breakpoints

Added support for breakpoints for timers and animation-frame events

Fixed deleting multiple event breakpoints by repeatedly hitting delete

Fixed the color picker to allow entering decimal numbers for opacity

Fixed typos in some compositing reasons

Fixed the Search bar being too narrow in some localizations

Fixed console.inspect(sessionStorage) to correctly show the Session Storage content view if the Storage tab was previously unvisited

to correctly show the Session Storage content view if the Storage tab was previously unvisited Fixed console.log() to show the passed string when a certain format is used

to show the passed string when a certain format is used Fixed the JSContext Inspector to correctly show Scripts in the Resources tab

WebGL 2

Updated WebGL 2 implementation to handle READ_FRAMEBUFFER and default framebuffer specification conformance

Web Assembly

Updated Web Assembly to parse wasm modules in a streaming fashion

Safari extensions