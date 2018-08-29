Safari Technology Preview 64 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 64e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie média, la stabilité, le Dark Mode, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 64

Custom Elements

Fixed the custom element constructor to use HTMLElement in new.target ’s realm

’s realm Fixed custom element to invalidate its style when :defined rule starts to apply

rule starts to apply Changed invoking custom element reactions after constructing and inserting a custom element

Changed to perform a microtask checkpoint before creating a custom element

Web API

Added the content-length header to the Fetch safe-list

header to the Fetch safe-list Disallowed navigations when page cache updates the current document of the frame

Fixed navigator.sendBeacon to work in pagehide callbacks

to work in callbacks Fixed <object> elements that change from hidden to visible to properly display its content if its URL has a fragment identifier

Media

Added Experimental Feature support for SourceBuffer.changeType()

Fixed an issue causing video playback to use more power

Skipped validation of ideal constraints when selecting matching getUserMedia devices

JavaScript

Added support for a “name” option for dedicated workers

Added support for unhandled promise rejections in a Worker

Changed Date.UTC to not return NaN with only year parameter

to not return with only year parameter Changed Array.prototype.sort to throw a TypeError if the parameter is a not callable object

Storage Access API

Changed to use eTLD+1s, not full host names, when granting storage access

Web Inspector

Added support for breakpoints on arbitrary event names

Added Initiator information in the Network table

Allowed breakpoints to be set for specific event listeners

Allowed recording processing to be stopped midway in the Canvas tab

Created icons for recordings and shaders in the preview tile of the Canvas tab

Fixed console.log to prevent firing getters for deep properties

to prevent firing getters for deep properties Fixed the contrast of the error and warning text widget for the source code text editor in Dark Mode

Fixed XHR content sometimes showing as an error even though the load succeeded

Fixed ⌘G to work as expected when the find banner is focused

Provided a default icon for all actions in the Canvas tab

Prevented tables from centering rows when scrolling them into view

WebDriver

Changed top not handle prompts that appear while running scripts

Included all capabilities in the new session response

Stopped trying to set the caret when focusing a non-text element in the send keys command

CSS

Implemented flow-relative margin, padding, border and sizing properties

margin, padding, border and sizing properties Updated the behavior of percentage row tracks and gutters in CSS Grid)

WebGL

Fixed WebGL contexts to be updated when the display configuration is changed

Bug Fix

Fixed color wells to appear pressed when presenting a color picker

Safari Push Notifications

A user gesture, such as a mouse click, is now required to request the user’s permission to send Safari Push Notifications

Safari Reader