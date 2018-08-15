Safari Technology Preview 63 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 63e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la partie média, la stabilité, le Dark Mode, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 63
Known Issue
- Adobe Flash content does not load on macOS Mojave
Dark Mode
- Fixed the appearance of the Smart Search Field in Dark mode on macOS Mojave
Stability
- Fixed a Safari Technology Preview application crash that could happen when waking one’s Mac from sleep
- Fixed a Safari Technology Preview application crash that could happen when navigating between web pages
Custom Elements
- Fixed document.open and document.write to throw errors while the HTML parser is synchronously constructing a custom element
- Implemented customElements.upgrade()
- Fixed erroneous garbage collection for properties set on window.customElements
- Changed innerHTML to not synchronously create a custom element
- Made HTML parser immediately execute custom elements reactions after synchronously constructing a custom element
- Fixed the crash that occurs when a custom element reaction callback throws an exception
Media
- Prevented creating composited layers for renderers unless they are part of the fullscreen subtree
- Fixed switching tabs to not close the picture-in-picture window
Web Animations
- Fixed accelerated animations to respect a positive delay value
- Fixed transitions added immediately after element creation to work as expected
- Fixed animation stopping with object-fit:contain on an animated 2D canvas
Web API
- Fixed navigator.sendBeacon to work in pagehide event callbacks
- Fixed setting the table layout to fixed causing incorrect cell width calculations
Accessibility
- Fixed returning nothing for various previous text marker APIs from one <div> or <p> node to another
Web Inspector
- Fixed inconsistent background color for the JavaScript Debugger breakpoint editor in Dark Mode
- Fixed the contrast for the disabled breakpoints banner in Dark Mode
- Fixed a white background for the Search sidebar panel text field in Dark Mode
- Fixed the source code text editor thread indicator widget contrast in Dark Mode
- Included a full URL tooltip when hovering the name in the Network Tab
Internationalization API
- Changed the Internationalization API to ignore encoding when parsing BCP 47 language tag from an ISO 15897 locale string passed via LANG
WebGL 2
- Added support for compilation of GLSL ES version 300 shaders
SVG
- Changed to allow href attribute without xlink on SVG elements
