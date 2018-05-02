Safari Technology Preview 55 est disponible
Apple a relâché la 55e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte son lot de changements par rapport aux précédentes versions, qui concernent toujours des corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le CSS, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, le JavaScript, entre autres. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 55
CSS
- Added support for calc() in webkit-gradient and cross-fade
- Changed :active pseudo class to deactivate when using pressure sensitive trackpad
- Omitted the default value when serializing font-feature-settings
- Updated HSL and HSLA parsing to match CSS Color 4
Web API
- Enforced content-type for <script> tags
- Fixed input.webkitEntries to work as expected when a folder contains accented chars
- Setting event.returnValue to true is now a no-op
Rendering
- Fixed animated GIFs with finite looping to loop the expected number of times
- Fixed the position of the caret in empty table cells
Accessibility
- Added the accessibility events to the HTML attribute names so AOM works with DOM Level 1 events
- Fixed a hang when triggering an alert from an AOM increment event
JavaScript
- Fixed function.prototype.caller to not return generator bodies
Web Driver
- Fixed simulated mouse interactions to not be done until the associated DOM events have been dispatched
Web Inspector
- Fixed selecting and copying text from a Network tab popover
Media
- Added allSamplesInTrackEnqueued event
WebRTC
- Fixed a WebRTC data channel issue for non-ASCII characters.
Security
- Changed to use CSP and content blockers for sync XHR
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes incorrectly rule out PDF as a mime type that can be showed
- Fixed an issue with Command-clicking web app links on icloud.com
