Safari Technology Preview 53 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 53e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte un peu moins de changements que d’habitude, mais on retrouve toujours des corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Worker, JavaScript, le CSS, Web Inspector, et plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 53

Service Workers

Changed to use one service worker process per security origin

Changed to use the same SWServer for all ephemeral sessions

Fixed promptly terminating service worker processes when they are no longer needed

Included the security origin in the service worker process name

WebRTC

Added support for VCP encoder on macOS and iOS

Fixed the RTCPeerConnection constructor to throw an exception for bad configuration parameters

Fixed setting SenderTrack to null calling removeTrack with RTCRtpSender

Loading

Fixed CSS mask images to be retrieved using potentially CORS-enabled fetch

Fixed loading the stylesheet when changing the <link> element rel attribute from preload to stylesheet

Rendering

Fixed invalidating descendants for :nth-child and :nth-of-type pseudo classes only when needed

and pseudo classes only when needed Fixed positioning for text with letter spacing

Media

Added Fullscreen API as an Experimental Feature

Prevented SVG root from being skipped while marking percentage height descendants dirty

Accessibility

Fixed the table row count when role=”row” is added to in DOM

CSS

Fixed CSS Grid auto repeat tracks computation with definite min sizes

Web API

Added a query and fragment exception to the History API’s unique origin restriction

Web Inspector