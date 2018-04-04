Safari Technology Preview 53 est disponible
Apple propose ce soir la 53e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte un peu moins de changements que d’habitude, mais on retrouve toujours des corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Worker, JavaScript, le CSS, Web Inspector, et plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.
Release 53
Service Workers
- Changed to use one service worker process per security origin
- Changed to use the same SWServer for all ephemeral sessions
- Fixed promptly terminating service worker processes when they are no longer needed
- Included the security origin in the service worker process name
WebRTC
- Added support for VCP encoder on macOS and iOS
- Fixed the RTCPeerConnection constructor to throw an exception for bad configuration parameters
- Fixed setting SenderTrack to null calling removeTrack with RTCRtpSender
Loading
- Fixed CSS mask images to be retrieved using potentially CORS-enabled fetch
- Fixed loading the stylesheet when changing the <link> element rel attribute from preload to stylesheet
Rendering
- Fixed invalidating descendants for :nth-child and :nth-of-type pseudo classes only when needed
- Fixed positioning for text with letter spacing
Media
- Added Fullscreen API as an Experimental Feature
- Prevented SVG root from being skipped while marking percentage height descendants dirty
Accessibility
- Fixed the table row count when role=”row” is added to in DOM
CSS
- Fixed CSS Grid auto repeat tracks computation with definite min sizes
Web API
- Added a query and fragment exception to the History API’s unique origin restriction
Web Inspector
- Changed “Force Print Media Styles” to not persist across Web Inspector sessions
- Changed to not show checkboxes for invalid properties in the Styles sidebar
- Fixed the ability to add a new class by editing the class attribute in the DOM tree outline
- Fixed an instance of the main WebGL canvas having no reported size in the Canvas Tab
- Fixed a recording initiated by the user to properly show immediately on completion
- Fixed session dividers not being added when Console tab is not visible
- Fixed flashing when switching between nodes in the Styles sidebar
- Fixed losing focus when editing a property while a page is being loaded
- Prevented the Shift-Command-Left Arrow (⇧⌘←) and Shift-Command-Right Arrow (⇧⌘→) keys from switching tabs when focused on color picker text fields
- Removed redundant tooltips
