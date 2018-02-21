Safari Technology Preview 50 est disponible
Apple propose ce soir la 50e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte encore son lot de corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Workers, CSS, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.
Release 50
Service Workers
- Added support for cache storage of blob responses
- Changed to queue a microtask when a waitUntil() promise is settled\
- Delayed service worker process creation until actually needed
- Delayed saving service worker registrations to disk until after the activation succeeds
- Fixed issue with IndexedDB databases not persisting inside Service Workers
- Fixed issue where service workers jobs would sometimes not get processed anymore
- Fixed clearing a registration to properly null out its workers before setting their state to “redundant”
- Fixed clearing all service worker registrations to wait for importing the service worker registration to finish
- Started nulling out registration.installing before setting service worker state to “redundant” when install fails
Web App Manifest
- Changed to default Web App Manifest scope to the containing directory of the start URL when ‘scope’ is not specified
Payment Request
- Changed show() to take an optional PaymentDetailsUpdate promise
- Fixed payment sheet not dismissing when calling complete() with result “unknown” or “fail”
Web API
- Implemented createImageBitmap(HTMLVideoElement)
Rendering
- Corrected invaliding style for sibling combinators on class change
- Fixed rendering SVG images with same size as WebGL texture
- Fixed computing inline-block baseline for vertical-lr
Web Inspector
- Added listing of Canvases, Programs, and Recordings to the sidebar
- Fixed the Canvas tab tree selection abruptly changing when selecting a recording frame
- Fixed pasting multiple properties to create properties instead of causing a bad property in the Styles Sidebar
- Fixed the completion popover not hiding when switching panels in the Styles Sidebar
- Fixed typing a value and quickly moving focus away sometimes displaying an outdated value in the Styles Sidebar
- Updated the Elements tab to have “Jump to Layer” functionality
Web Driver
- Changed cookies returned by automation to have expiry time in seconds
- Changed to not return an error if resizing or moving a window has no effect
- Prepended a dot to the domain when missing in the addCookie command
Accessibility
- Fixed Accessibility getting notified when a web process cancels suspension
- Deferred attribute computation until needed
- Deferred focus notifications for UI elements
JavaScript
- Changed to throw an exception when using structured cloning on a Symbol
- Fixed an incorrect case of variable resolution to consult the global lexical environment first before the global object
Aucun commentaire pour l’instant! Vous êtes le premier à commenter.
Plus d'actu News