Safari Technology Preview 50 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 50e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte encore son lot de corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Workers, CSS, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 50

Service Workers

Added support for cache storage of blob responses

Changed to queue a microtask when a waitUntil() promise is settled\

promise is settled\ Delayed service worker process creation until actually needed

Delayed saving service worker registrations to disk until after the activation succeeds

Fixed issue with IndexedDB databases not persisting inside Service Workers

Fixed issue where service workers jobs would sometimes not get processed anymore

Fixed clearing a registration to properly null out its workers before setting their state to “redundant”

Fixed clearing all service worker registrations to wait for importing the service worker registration to finish

Started nulling out registration.installing before setting service worker state to “redundant” when install fails

Web App Manifest

Changed to default Web App Manifest scope to the containing directory of the start URL when ‘scope’ is not specified

Payment Request

Changed show() to take an optional PaymentDetailsUpdate promise

to take an optional PaymentDetailsUpdate promise Fixed payment sheet not dismissing when calling complete() with result “unknown” or “fail”

Web API

Implemented createImageBitmap(HTMLVideoElement)

Rendering

Corrected invaliding style for sibling combinators on class change

Fixed rendering SVG images with same size as WebGL texture

Fixed computing inline-block baseline for vertical-lr

Web Inspector

Added listing of Canvases, Programs, and Recordings to the sidebar

Fixed the Canvas tab tree selection abruptly changing when selecting a recording frame

Fixed pasting multiple properties to create properties instead of causing a bad property in the Styles Sidebar

Fixed the completion popover not hiding when switching panels in the Styles Sidebar

Fixed typing a value and quickly moving focus away sometimes displaying an outdated value in the Styles Sidebar

Updated the Elements tab to have “Jump to Layer” functionality

Web Driver

Changed cookies returned by automation to have expiry time in seconds

Changed to not return an error if resizing or moving a window has no effect

Prepended a dot to the domain when missing in the addCookie command

Accessibility

Fixed Accessibility getting notified when a web process cancels suspension

Deferred attribute computation until needed

Deferred focus notifications for UI elements

JavaScript