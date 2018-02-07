Safari Technology Preview 49 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 49e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte encore son lot de corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Workers, CSS, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 49

Service Workers

Changed Service Workers restored from persistent storage to have “activated” state

Changed to terminate Service Workers that are unresponsive

Prevented Service Worker registrations restored from disk from being reused when the JavaScript calls register() again

Fetch

Added support for ConsumeData callback when chunk data is received for Fetch response

Changed opaque being-loaded responses to clone their body

Filtered out Fetch headers from an opaque response

Fixed Fetch redirect to be compatible with “no-cors” mode

Fixed Fetch response to copy its URL from the request if it is null

Set integrity Fetch options for loading scripts and CSS

Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Blocked cookies for prevalent resources without user interaction

Ensured ServiceWorker loading and requests are correctly cleared by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Introduced debug mode as experimental feature

CSS

Added support for percentages in column-gap

Added support for parsing calc() in CSS media queries

in CSS media queries Adopted CSS WG recommended syntax changes to remove “left” and “right” in block/cross-axis alignment properties

and in block/cross-axis alignment properties Adopted CSS WG recommended syntax changes requiring overflow-position to precede self-position or content-position in the css-align property

to precede or in the property Adopted support for a recent specification change removing “baseline” as a valid value for the ‘justify-content’ property

as a valid value for the ‘justify-content’ property Fixed computing the scroll position of position:fixed elements when the scale is greater than 1

elements when the scale is greater than 1 Preserved original image and picture element colors when invert colors is on

Rendering

Fixed the overflow of formulas for display mathematics

Optimized building the non-fast scrollable region with multiple iframes

SVG

Fixed the feMorphology SVG filter to allow the radius on one axis to be 0 and still apply the effect

JavaScript

Implemented trimStart and trimEnd

and Relaxed line terminators in String to make JSON subset of JavaScript

Web Inspector

Changed clicking on a path component that has no siblings to now select it

Changed the Layers tab to use a statically positioned layer details panel instead of a moving popover

Changed the Styles sidebar to always display CSS rules left-to-right, even when Web Inspector uses RTL layout

Fixed an issue that caused the Canvas Tab to display multiple “waiting for frames” messages

Fixed an issue that cause the record button on a Canvas Tab canvas to sometimes not appear on hover

Fixed a bug that caused the Network Tab sort indicator to hide when a sorted column is hidden and re-shown

Fixed the Network Tab’s table columns to no longer shake when scrolling at non-default zoom levels

Fixed a data corruption issue triggered by updating values in the Styles Sidebar quickly

Fixed the Styles sidebar to stop throwing exceptions when tabbing past commented out properties

Fixed the Resource Tab detail sidebar to wrap super long URLs better

Fixed Window resizing when the Web Inspector is detached from the browser

Prevented showing “Displayed Columns” when right-clicking in a table header if all columns are required

Improved the behavior of the Cookies table in the Network Tab at narrow widths

Improved Navigation Bar layout at narrow heights

Media

Added support of multi keys from different sessions in CDMinstanceClearKey

Changed to resign the NowPlaying status when no media element is eligible

Changed to use existing RGB colorspace instead of creating a new one

Fixed cues for WebVTT served via HLS

Storage

Added a deprecation warning to the Console when AppCache is used

Added console messages for cache storage errors like Quota

Changed to not use the storage process when loading a main resource if there is no Service Worker registered

Changed to not use the storage process when registering a Service Worker client if there is no Service Worker registered

Ensured Cache API will resolve caches.open promises in the same order as called

Fixed DOMCache data not getting properly removed when clearing data for a given origin

Increased default cache storage quota to 50MB

Security

Added a policy check for targeted windows when navigating to a JavaScript URL Added CSP post checks for Service Worker responses



Disabled access to Service Workers and the Cache API in sandboxed frames without the allow-same-origin flag

flag Updated frame-ancestor directive to match Content Security Policy Level 3

Accessibility

Added support for ARIA active-descendant

Added a way for VoiceOver to uniquely identify a web session

Implemented support for Graphics ARIA roles: graphics-document, graphics-object, and graphics-symbol

Prevented SVG AAM mapping from overriding ARIA role attribute in the case of SVG root

Bug Fixes