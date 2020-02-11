Alors que Samsung vient seulement de commencer sa conférence Unpacked, voilà que la Fnac et Darty lancent les précommandes des Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/Ultra et Galaxy Z Flip.
Chez Darty :
- Galaxy S20 Rose : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 Gris : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 Bleu : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 Rose 5G : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20 Gris 5G : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20 Bleu 5G : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Gris : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Noir : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Bleu : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Gris 5G : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20+ Noir 5G : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20+ Bleu 5G : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20+ Ultra Gris 5G : 1 359 €
- Galaxy S20+ Ultra Noir 5G : 1 359 €
- Galaxy Z Flip Noir : 1 500 €
- Galaxy Z Flip Violet : 1 500 €
À la Fnac :
- Galaxy S20+ Double SIM 128 Go Gris : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Double SIM 128 Go Noir : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ Double SIM 128 Go Bleu : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20+ 5G Double SIM 128 Go Bleu : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20+ 5G Double SIM 128 Go Noir : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20+ 5G Double SIM 128 Go Gris : 1 109 €
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Double SIM 128 Go Gris : 1 359 €
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Double SIM 128 Go Noir : 1 359 €
- Galaxy S20 Double SIM 128 Go Bleu : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 Double SIM 128 Go Gris : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 Double SIM 128 Go Rose : 909 €
- Galaxy S20 5G Double SIM 128 Go Bleu : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20 5G Double SIM 128 Go Gris : 1 009 €
- Galaxy S20 5G Double SIM 128 Go Rose : 1 009 €
- Galaxy Z Flip Double SIM 256 Go Violet : 1 500 €
- Galaxy Z Flip Double SIM 256 Go Noir : 1 500 €