Apple propose ce soir la 95e preview de Safari Technology, une nouvelle version qui apporte de quelques changements.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur Shadow DOM, les images, ClipBoard et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 95

Shadow DOM

Added support for ShadowRoot.delegateFocus

Images

Added image/apng as a supported mime type for images

as a supported mime type for images Fixed a bug with filter outsets that caused black lines on images on wikipedia

WebRTC

Removed unified plan runtime flag

Clipboard API

Implemented getType() for ClipboardItems created from bindings

for ClipboardItems created from bindings Refactored custom pasteboard writing codepaths to handle multiple items

Refactored Pasteboard item reading functions

Supported writing multiple PasteboardCustomData with SharedBuffers to the pasteboard

with to the pasteboard Added support for programmatic paste requests on macOS

Picture-in-Picture Web API

Implemented HTMLVideoElement.requestPictureInPicture() and Document.exitPictureInPicture()

Service Workers

Changed to reject a response body promise in the case of a failure happening after the HTTP response

Prevented timeout for a load intercepted by a Service Worker that receives a response

Back-Forward Cache

Fixed pages frequently failing to enter the back-forward cache due to frames with a quick redirect

Fixed back-forward cache after doing a Favorites navigation

Fixed clearing website data for a given session to not shut down cached processes for other sessions

Fixed DOMCacheStorage to not prevent pages from entering the back-forward cache

Web Inspector