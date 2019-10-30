Apple propose ce soir la 95e preview de Safari Technology, une nouvelle version qui apporte de quelques changements.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur Shadow DOM, les images, ClipBoard et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 95
Shadow DOM
- Added support for ShadowRoot.delegateFocus
Images
- Added image/apng as a supported mime type for images
- Fixed a bug with filter outsets that caused black lines on images on wikipedia
WebRTC
- Removed unified plan runtime flag
Clipboard API
- Implemented getType() for ClipboardItems created from bindings
- Refactored custom pasteboard writing codepaths to handle multiple items
- Refactored Pasteboard item reading functions
- Supported writing multiple PasteboardCustomData with SharedBuffers to the pasteboard
- Added support for programmatic paste requests on macOS
Picture-in-Picture Web API
- Implemented HTMLVideoElement.requestPictureInPicture() and Document.exitPictureInPicture()
Service Workers
- Changed to reject a response body promise in the case of a failure happening after the HTTP response
- Prevented timeout for a load intercepted by a Service Worker that receives a response
Back-Forward Cache
- Fixed pages frequently failing to enter the back-forward cache due to frames with a quick redirect
- Fixed back-forward cache after doing a Favorites navigation
- Fixed clearing website data for a given session to not shut down cached processes for other sessions
- Fixed DOMCacheStorage to not prevent pages from entering the back-forward cache
Web Inspector
- Sources
- Enabled the new Sources Tab by default, which merges the Debugger Tab and Resources Tab into a single UI
- Added support for automatically creating an image or font local override when dragging content over a non-overridden resource
- Debugger
- Added support for pattern-based script blackboxing by URL in the Settings Tab
- Prevented source mapped resources from being blackboxed
- Elements
- Included a filter option in the Computed details sidebar for condensing all related longhand properties into their respective shorthand properties