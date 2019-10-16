Apple poursuit ses efforts en sortant la 94e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte de nouveaux changements et inclut toujours le support de macOS Catalina.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle version, Apple se concentre sur le CSS, les animations Web, le JavaScript et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 94

CSS Shadow Parts

Added support for the ::part() pseudo element from CSS Shadow Parts

Web Animations

Fixed removing an element to only cancel its declarative animations

Storage Access API

Changed document.hasStorageAccess() to return true when the cookie policy allows access and false otherwise, for third parties not blocked by ITP

WebRTC

Changed to allow suspending RTCPeerConnection when not connected

Media

Updated MediaDevices to require a secure context

JavaScript

Changed toExponential , toFixed , and toPrecision to allow arguments up to 100

CSS Grid

Preserved auto repeat() in getComputedStyle() for non-grids

Web API

Accepted two values in the overflow shorthand

Allowed using WebGL 2 when USE_ANGLE=1

Changed the default statusText of Response to an empty string

of to an empty string Changed CSS ellipse() to accept 0 or 2 <shape-radius>

Changed Service Worker Fetch events to time out

Corrected clip-path <geometry-box> mapping

mapping Changed Fetch API no-CORs check to take into account same-origin

Changed radio button groups to be scoped by shadow boundaries

Fixed a newly inserted element to get assigned to a named slot if slot assignments had already happened

Fixed AbortSignal to always emit the abort signal

Fixed JSON.parse to correctly handle array proxies

to correctly handle array proxies Made table’s clientWidth and clientHeight include its border sizes

and include its border sizes Updated attachShadow to support attaching a shadow root to a main element

to support attaching a shadow root to a main element Updated Fetch data URL HEAD request to result in empty response body

Updated radial gradients to reject negative radii

Updated ImageBitmap to be serializable

Web Inspector

Elements Fixed issue where properties were always shown as invalid if they didn’t match the selected node

Resources Fixed issue where newlines were being unexpectedly added inside template string expressions Include local resource overrides in the Open Resource dialog

Debugger Prevent blackboxing of scripts that haven’t finished loading or failed to load

Canvas Made it more obvious that the cards in the Overview are clickable Show “No Preview Available” instead of an empty preview for WebGPU devices Support editing of WebGPU render pipelines that use the same shader module for vertex and fragment Fixed issue where clicking on the Overview path component didn’t work Dark Mode: Minor dark mode style fixes

Settings Enable the image transparency grid by default and create a checkbox for it



WEBDRIVER

Fixed an issue that prevented sudo safaridriver –enable from working correctly

back-forward Cache

Allowed pages served over HTTPS with Cache-Control: no-store header to enter the back-forward cache

header to enter the back-forward cache Allowed pages using EventSource to enter the back-forward cache

Allowed pages using FontFaceSet to enter the back-forward cache

Allowed pages using IDBIndex to enter the back-forward cache

Added basic back-forward cache support for RTCPeerConnection

Changed IDBTransaction and IDBObjectStore to not prevent a page from entering the back-forward cache

Fixed pages that frequently fail to enter the back-forward cache due to pending loads

Fixed pages using WebGLRenderingContext to enter the back-forward cache

Fixed pages with Web Workers to enter the back-forward cache

Fixed pages using PendingImageBitmap to enter the back-forward cache

Fixed ServiceWorkerContainer to never prevent a page from entering the back-forward cache

Fixed XMLHttpRequest sometimes preventing pages from entering the back-forward cache

Fixed IDBRequest to not prevent a page from entering the back-forward cache

Fixed provisional and scheduled loads in subframes to not prevent a page from entering the back-forward cache

Fixed RTCDataChannel to not prevent entering back-forward cache except if in an open state

Made fixes to allow youtube.com to enter the back-forward cache on macOS

Improved Service Worker support for back-forward cache

IndexedDB