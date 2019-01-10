Safari Technology Preview 73 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 73e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur l’API Web, l’authentication, le CSS, WebRTC, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 73
Web API
- Fixed navigator.userAgent in service workers to correctly reflect the customUserAgent set by the client
- Fixed offsetLeft and offsetParent to adjust across shadow boundaries
- Fixed an incorrect value for key property in keydown and keyup events generated holding Control (⌃) key
- Removed support for <meta http-equiv=set-cookie>
JavaScript
- Added support for globalThis
- Added support for BigInt in JSON.stringify
- Implemented support for BigInt ValueDiv into DFG
- Implemented DFG and FTL support for typeof in BigInt
- Implemented the “well-formed JSON.stringify” proposal
- Optimized Object.keys by caching key results
CSS
- Fixed percentages in relative offsets for CSS grid items
- Fixed thick overlines and line-throughs growing in the wrong direction
- Fixed CSS variables to work for colors in the border property
- Prevented attempting to animate invalid CSS properties
- Updated CSS Properties and Values API to use new cycle fallback behavior
- Updated repeated background images with zero size to display the background color
Media
- Changed EME MediaKeySystemConfiguration distinctiveIdentifier and persistentState to default to optional
- Changed inline WebVTT styles should override styles from Captions settings in System Preferences
- Updated PiP video to switch tabs before returning video to inline
- Changed playing a media element synchronously after setting srcObject to succeed without user gesture
- Fixed a flicker when exiting element-fullscreen
WebRTC
- Ensured the first video frame of a MediaStream is rendered
- Fixed the MediaStream calculation of width or height when constraints contain only one of them
- Ensured that an ended event fires on MediaStreamTrack when a USB camera is unplugged
- Made RTCRtpSender.setParameters activate specific encodings
- Made sure getSenders() and getReceivers() do not return closed transceiver senders or receivers
- Implemented non-timeslice mode encoding for MediaRecorder
- Made sure RTCRtpTransceiver.stopped is true when a remote description with the corresponding m section rejected is applied
Web Animations
- Changed Web Animations to ensure an animation’s finished state only occurs once when updating animations
Web Authentication
- Changed userPresence to always be true
WebGPU
- Implemented WebGPUBindGroupLayoutDescriptor and its supporting dictionaries
- Added basic implementation of vertex buffers with Metal Shading Language in WebGPU
Web Inspector
- Enabled the display of m3u8 content as text in the Network tab
- Ensured that localized strings in default audits respond to locale changes in the Audit tab
- Fixed clipping of “Clear Filters” button in short windows in the Audit tab
- Fixed descriptions of default tests in the Audit tab
- Provided localization support for the display of “percentage passed” results in the Audit tab
- Fixed autoformat for minified JavaScript
- Fixed alignment of path view in the Canvas tab
- Fixed initial focus state of the recording auto-capture input in the Canvas tab
- Fixed selected text color when Inspector window is inactive in dark mode
- Fixed colors of ThreadTreeElement status icon when hovered in dark mode
- Fixed background color of Type profiler popovers in dark mode
- Improved readability for tables containing object previews in dark mode
- Fixed which element gets selected after pressing an arrow key after undoing deletion of a DOM node in the Elements tab
- Fixed Charles Proxy errors when opening some HAR files exported from Safari
- Fixed disappearing reload button after changing more than one setting
- Fixed the spacing of “E” icon on the debugger dashboard
- Fixed the rendering of column sort controls for dark mode in the Layers tab
- Increased the default column width for some localizations in the Layers tab
- Fixed the alignment of experimental setting editors for some localizations in the Settings tab
- Fixed a problem in the Styles sidebar where focus was lost when the inspector is blurred
- Fixed shift-clicking a color-swatch to change formats in the Styles sidebar
- Fixed data corruption when toggling selected properties in the Styles sidebar
- Improved the usability of the Computed styles sidebar when the panel is narrow
- Made the “esc” key select the entire property when editing the name or value in the Styles sidebar
- Prevented table selection from becoming corrupted when deleting selected cookies
- Fixed labelling of Intersection Observer callbacks in the Timelines tab
Aucun commentaire pour l’instant! Vous êtes le premier à commenter.