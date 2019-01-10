Safari Technology Preview 73 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 73e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte plusieurs changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur l’API Web, l’authentication, le CSS, WebRTC, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 73

Web API

Fixed navigator.userAgent in service workers to correctly reflect the customUserAgent set by the client

in service workers to correctly reflect the customUserAgent set by the client Fixed offsetLeft and offsetParent to adjust across shadow boundaries

and to adjust across shadow boundaries Fixed an incorrect value for key property in keydown and keyup events generated holding Control (⌃) key

and events generated holding Control (⌃) key Removed support for <meta http-equiv=set-cookie>

JavaScript

Added support for globalThis

Added support for BigInt in JSON.stringify

Implemented support for BigInt ValueDiv into DFG

into DFG Implemented DFG and FTL support for typeof in BigInt

in BigInt Implemented the “well-formed JSON.stringify ” proposal

” proposal Optimized Object.keys by caching key results

CSS

Fixed percentages in relative offsets for CSS grid items

Fixed thick overlines and line-throughs growing in the wrong direction

Fixed CSS variables to work for colors in the border property

property Prevented attempting to animate invalid CSS properties

Updated CSS Properties and Values API to use new cycle fallback behavior

Updated repeated background images with zero size to display the background color

Media

Changed EME MediaKeySystemConfiguration distinctiveIdentifier and persistentState to default to optional

and to default to optional Changed inline WebVTT styles should override styles from Captions settings in System Preferences

Updated PiP video to switch tabs before returning video to inline

Changed playing a media element synchronously after setting srcObject to succeed without user gesture

to succeed without user gesture Fixed a flicker when exiting element-fullscreen

WebRTC

Ensured the first video frame of a MediaStream is rendered

Fixed the MediaStream calculation of width or height when constraints contain only one of them

Ensured that an ended event fires on MediaStreamTrack when a USB camera is unplugged

event fires on MediaStreamTrack when a USB camera is unplugged Made RTCRtpSender.setParameters activate specific encodings

activate specific encodings Made sure getSenders() and getReceivers() do not return closed transceiver senders or receivers

and do not return closed transceiver senders or receivers Implemented non-timeslice mode encoding for MediaRecorder

Made sure RTCRtpTransceiver.stopped is true when a remote description with the corresponding m section rejected is applied

Web Animations

Changed Web Animations to ensure an animation’s finished state only occurs once when updating animations

Web Authentication

Changed userPresence to always be true

WebGPU

Implemented WebGPUBindGroupLayoutDescriptor and its supporting dictionaries

and its supporting dictionaries Added basic implementation of vertex buffers with Metal Shading Language in WebGPU

Web Inspector