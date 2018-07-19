Safari Technology Preview 61 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 61e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport aux précédentes, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, le Dark Mode, l’API Web, l’accessibilité, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 61

CSS

Fixed -webkit-clip-path offset for clipPath references

offset for references Turned CSS Animation Triggers off by default

Updated clip-path box mapping to unified box

Dark Mode

Made the focus ring color honor the system accent color

Prevented inverting text color for selections when not in dark mode

Web API

Enabled Link Preload by default in the Experimental Features menu

Fixed cookie creation time exposed to Objective-C

Fixed find in page to find low (German) quotes

Fixed return values for DOMMatrix.invertSelf() when used on a non-invertible matrix

when used on a non-invertible matrix Implemented support for Element.toggleAttribute

Improved window.event compliance: Should not be set when target is in shadow tree

compliance: Should not be set when target is in shadow tree Promoted the Secure Context API from an experimental feature to always on

Updated the Element API to use qualifiedName to comply with standards

Service Workers

Made fetch() use “same-origin” credentials by default

use “same-origin” credentials by default Fixed fetching several times in a row

Media

Disabled autoplay when the element is suspended

Fixed video flicker which sometimes happened when playing to AppleTV

Changed to reject getUserMedia promise if capture fails

WebRTC

Fixed delay and video lag caused by enabling and disabling a MediStreamTrack

Web Assembly

Stopped using tracePoints in JavaScript/WASM entry

Web Inspector

Fixed copy from Search results content view

Fixed the “Open Link” context menu action

Fixed the resource search field in dark mode

Fixed the Debugger content view to properly update when the left sidebar is collapsed

Enabled control-dragging to pan the 3D render in the Layers inspector

Accessibility