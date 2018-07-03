Safari Technology Preview 60 est disponible
Apple a déployé la 60e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport à la précédente version, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.
Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.
Release 60
Known Issues
- Safari Technology Preview Release 60 will crash on launch on macOS Mojave Developer Beta 1. Users should upgrade to macOS Mojave Developer Beta 2 to avoid the crash.
- After updating to Safari Technology Preview Release 60, the homepage preference and the Develop menu preference will be lost.
Web Animations
- Changed CSS Animations to take precedence over CSS Transitions
- Ensured animations are updated prior to requestAnimationFrame callbacks
- Implemented the starting of CSS Transitions according to the standards specifications
Dark Mode
- Fixed input form controls with a white background in dark mode
- Fixed the white corner between vertical and horizon scrollbars in dark mode
Web Inspector
- Fixed all non-Same-Site cookies getting marked as Same-Site Strict in the Storage tab
- Fixed the Box Model section to have dark background in dark mode
- Fixed color outline that was too dark in dark mode
- Fixed font guideline colors that were too bright in dark mode
- Fixed media query names that were unreadable in dark mode
- Fixed network headers colors are too dim in dark mode
Media
- Fixed the AirPlay picker to use the correct theme in dark mode
CSS
- Fixed CSS background-color style to no longer affect natively rendered text fields
- Exposed more semantic system colors
WebRTC
- Changed RTCRtpSender.replaceTrack(null) to stop the real-time source but keep the track
Security
- Changed CSP to apply checks before content blocker checks for network loads to match cache load behavior
- Validated Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy for resources cached in the MemoryCache
Plug-ins
- Fixed plug-in process crashing that affected Flash on macOS Mojave betas
Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Improved classification of redirect collusion to a prevalent resource
WebDriver
- Fixed key actions to support multiple pressed virtual keys
- Included correct key code with synthesized NSEvents used for keystrokes
Accessibility
- Fixed focus to follow the text cursor when zoom is enabled
