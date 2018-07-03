Safari Technology Preview 60 est disponible

Apple a déployé la 60e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version apporte d’importants changements par rapport à la précédente version, incluant de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur la sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, la compatibilité avec macOS Mojave, et plus encore. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 60

Known Issues

Safari Technology Preview Release 60 will crash on launch on macOS Mojave Developer Beta 1. Users should upgrade to macOS Mojave Developer Beta 2 to avoid the crash.

After updating to Safari Technology Preview Release 60, the homepage preference and the Develop menu preference will be lost.

Web Animations

Changed CSS Animations to take precedence over CSS Transitions

Ensured animations are updated prior to requestAnimationFrame callbacks

callbacks Implemented the starting of CSS Transitions according to the standards specifications

Dark Mode

Fixed input form controls with a white background in dark mode

Fixed the white corner between vertical and horizon scrollbars in dark mode

Web Inspector

Fixed all non-Same-Site cookies getting marked as Same-Site Strict in the Storage tab

Fixed the Box Model section to have dark background in dark mode

Fixed color outline that was too dark in dark mode

Fixed font guideline colors that were too bright in dark mode

Fixed media query names that were unreadable in dark mode

Fixed network headers colors are too dim in dark mode

Media

Fixed the AirPlay picker to use the correct theme in dark mode

CSS

Fixed CSS background-color style to no longer affect natively rendered text fields

style to no longer affect natively rendered text fields Exposed more semantic system colors

WebRTC

Changed RTCRtpSender.replaceTrack(null) to stop the real-time source but keep the track

Security

Changed CSP to apply checks before content blocker checks for network loads to match cache load behavior

Validated Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy for resources cached in the MemoryCache

Plug-ins

Fixed plug-in process crashing that affected Flash on macOS Mojave betas

Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Improved classification of redirect collusion to a prevalent resource

WebDriver

Fixed key actions to support multiple pressed virtual keys

Included correct key code with synthesized NSEvents used for keystrokes

