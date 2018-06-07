Safari Technology Preview 58 est disponible

Apple a sorti la 58e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version n’apporte pas d’importants changements par rapport à la précédente version, si ce n’est qu’elle inclut de nouvelles fonctionnalités Safari et WebKit qui seront présentes dans Safari 12.

Vous pouvez la découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur les mêmes choses que dans la Preview 57 (a sécurité, le CSS, l’API Web, le JavaScript, entre autres), en plus de Safari 12. Vous trouverez tous les détails ci-dessous.

Release 58

This release covers the same revisions of WebKit from Safari Technology Preview 57, but includes new Safari and WebKit features that will be present in Safari 12. The following Safari 12 features are new to Safari Technology Preview 58:

Icons in Tabs. You can enable showing website icons in tabs in Safari’s Tabs preferences.

Automatic Strong Passwords. Safari automatically generates strong, unique passwords when signing up for accounts or changing passwords on websites. New to Safari 12 and Safari Technology Preview 58, generated passwords can be customized using the passwordrules attribute. See Apple’s Password Rules Validation Tool for more information.

Many more WebKit features in Safari 12 are present in this release of Safari Technology Preview and have been in past releases. You can read more about these changes and many others in What’s New in Safari 12.