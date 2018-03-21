Safari Technology Preview 52 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 52e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte un peu moins de changements que d’habitude, mais on retrouve toujours des corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Worker, JavaScript, le CSS, Web Inspector, et plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 52

Legacy NPAPI Plug-ins

Removed support for running legacy NPAPI plug-ins other than Adobe Flash

Service Worker

Changed Fetch event release assert to take into account the fetch mode

Changed to not use a Service Worker in the case of document redirection if it will be already served by AppCache

Fix loads for a Document controlled by a Service Worker to not use AppCache

Updated Service Worker to respect IndexedDB and DOM cache partitioning

Loading

Added support for preconnect link headers

link headers Fixed converting a load to a download to work with async policy delegates

Prevented DNS prefetching from being re-enabled

JavaScript

Fixed handling undefined global variables with the same name as an element ID

Made Number.isInteger an intrinsic

CSS

Added new CSS env() constants for use with fullscreen

constants for use with fullscreen Fixed ::selection CSS stroke-color and stroke-width to be applied to selected text in text fields

Web API

Fixed HTML pattern attribute to set u flag for regular expressions

attribute to set flag for regular expressions Fixed replaceState causing back and forward navigation problems on a page with <base href=”/”>

causing back and forward navigation problems on a page with Fixed document.open to cancel navigation policy check in addition to cancelling the existing provisional load

Accessibility

Added more accessibility events support

Dispatched accessiblesetvalue event

event Fixed keyboard focus to follow the VoiceOver cursor into web content or within web content

Fixed WebKit running spell checker even on non-editable content text

Web Driver

Fixed clicking on a disabled option element to not produce an error

Fixed stale elements not getting detected when removed from the DOM

Fixed failed provisional loads causing “Navigate To” command to hang

Fixed script evaluations via WebDriver to have a user gesture indicator

Web Inspector

Changed Canvas Tab to scroll into view and inspect an element if Canvas has a DOM node

WebAssembly

Added cache for memory address and size on an instance

Media

Fixed the webkitfullscreenchange event to fire at the same time as :-webkit-full-screen pseudo selector changes

Bug Fix