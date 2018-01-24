Safari Technology Preview 48 est disponible
Apple propose ce soir la 48e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte encore son lot de corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Workers, CSS, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.
Release 48
Password AutoFill
- Disabled Automatic AutoFill of user names and passwords at page load to prevent sharing information without user consent
Storage Access API
- Enabled the Storage Access API by default
- Changed to remove access for all frames under a page when the page is closed
SVG
- Fixed SVG lighting filter lights to use the correct coordinate system
- Fixed feLighting that has a filter primitiveUnits=”objectBoundingBox”
Service Workers
- Added CSP support to Service Workers
- Changed to use no-cache fetch mode when loading main documents with location.reload()
- Changed WebProcess to pass the registration identifier and not the worker identifier for fetch events
- Changed to use Service Workers for documents with data URLs or blob URLs
- Changed behavior to cancel pending script loads when the Service Worker is being terminated
- Cleared the Cache volatile storage as a memory optimization.
- Exposed redirect mode as “manual” for navigation loads in Service Workers
- Enabled User Timing and Resource Timing for Service Workers
- Fixed fetch events getting sent to a Service Worker before its state is set to “activated”
- Fixed navigator.onLine inside Service Workers
- Implemented the “main fetch” default referrer policy setting
- Made Service Workers behave correctly with regards to Page Cache
- Stopped exposing fetch and extendable events to window
CSS
- Fixed ::first-letter to select the correct grapheme pairs
- Fixed a blank pages except for inner iframes when pending stylesheets cause style.isNotFinal() to be true
- Fixed image-rendering to affect the scaling of border-image
- Fixed the special list-item counter to start from the correct number for ::before and ::after
- Improved text appearance on some CSS spec pages
Web API
- Changed redirected iframes loading with request.redirect=follow to fail
- Fixed setting window.opener to null to disown its opener
- Implemented createImageBitmap(ImageBitmap)
- Implemented Cache API partitioning based on ClientOrigin
- Made elements with zero width or height focusable
Rendering
- Fixed constant frame dropping during Flash video playback
- Fixed clipping copyTexImage2D and copyTexSubImage2D
- Fixed a visual flash caused by using font-display:fallback
- Fixed data URL fonts that are split in the middle of an alphabet from causing random letters to disappear
Web Inspector
- Added support for JSX (React) syntax highlighting
- Added a content menu to the main Tab bar for showing and hiding tabs
- Fixed the “Log Value” context menu sometimes being unavailable
- Fixed typing a “space” in the quick console triggering a Canvas recording
- Fixed fuzzy Capture Element screenshots
- Fixed the Find banner sometimes not working when already populated and shown for first time on a resource
- Fixed the “find next” and “find previous” within a resource content view does bouncing highlight when the editor scrolls
- Fixed Layers sidebar to hide popovers when it is collapsed
- Fixed the Export HAR context menu in the Network tab
- Fixed DOM Tree Element selection in RTL mode
- Fixed clicking on white space after a property sometimes placing a blank property at the wrong index in the Styles sidebar
- Fixed long values causing bad wrapping in the Styles sidebar
- Fixed pressing the down key to select the first item from completion list when focusing on an empty value
- Fixed Command-G (⌘G) and Shift-Command-G (⇧⌘G) text search after closing the find banner
- Fixed the Debugger tab to restore the selected resource on reload
- Improved performance when dragging the recording slider in the Canvas tab
- Improved inspector launch time, especially for systems with many fonts
- Made the Console’s Execution Context picker stand out when it is non-default
- Prevented properties from being semitransparent or crossed out while editing in the Styles sidebar
Web Driver
- Implemented the Get Timeouts command
Accessibility
- Changed the style of video elements when invert colors is on to preserve normal video colors
- Implemented the updated CSS3 Speech for the speak and speak-as properties
WebRTC
- Changed RTCController to disable ICE candidate filtering in case of getUserMedia based on the RTCPeerConnection origin
- Updated WebRTC to close sockets that are marked as defunct
JavaScript
- Applied poisoning to pointers in JavaScriptCore
- Fixed for-in caching when indexed properties are added to properties on the prototype chain
- Fixed Array storage operations that sometimes do not update the indexing mask correctly
- Removed the arguments and caller properties for bound functions in Object.getOwnPropertyNames
WebAssembly
- Added poison to JavaScript object’s secrets
Bug Fixes
- Changed the History state to be updated during client redirects with asynchronous policy decisions
- Forbid “<” and “>” in the host name of a URL
- Prevented recording dynamic spelling corrections while in an ephemeral browsing session
- Reduced the precision of “high” resolution time to 1ms
