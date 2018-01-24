Safari Technology Preview 48 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 48e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle mouture apporte encore son lot de corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous la pouvez découvrir et la tester à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple se concentre sur le Service Workers, CSS, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 48

Password AutoFill

Disabled Automatic AutoFill of user names and passwords at page load to prevent sharing information without user consent

Storage Access API

Enabled the Storage Access API by default

Changed to remove access for all frames under a page when the page is closed

SVG

Fixed SVG lighting filter lights to use the correct coordinate system

Fixed feLighting that has a filter primitiveUnits=”objectBoundingBox”

Service Workers

Added CSP support to Service Workers

Changed to use no-cache fetch mode when loading main documents with location.reload()

fetch mode when loading main documents with Changed WebProcess to pass the registration identifier and not the worker identifier for fetch events

Changed to use Service Workers for documents with data URLs or blob URLs

Changed behavior to cancel pending script loads when the Service Worker is being terminated

Cleared the Cache volatile storage as a memory optimization.

Exposed redirect mode as “manual” for navigation loads in Service Workers

Enabled User Timing and Resource Timing for Service Workers

Fixed fetch events getting sent to a Service Worker before its state is set to “activated”

events getting sent to a Service Worker before its state is set to “activated” Fixed navigator.onLine inside Service Workers

inside Service Workers Implemented the “main fetch” default referrer policy setting

Made Service Workers behave correctly with regards to Page Cache

Stopped exposing fetch and extendable events to window

CSS

Fixed ::first-letter to select the correct grapheme pairs

to select the correct grapheme pairs Fixed a blank pages except for inner iframes when pending stylesheets cause style.isNotFinal() to be true

to be true Fixed image-rendering to affect the scaling of border-image

to affect the scaling of Fixed the special list-item counter to start from the correct number for ::before and ::after

and Improved text appearance on some CSS spec pages

Web API

Changed redirected iframes loading with request.redirect=follow to fail

loading with to fail Fixed setting window.opener to null to disown its opener

to to disown its opener Implemented createImageBitmap(ImageBitmap)

Implemented Cache API partitioning based on ClientOrigin

Made elements with zero width or height focusable

Rendering

Fixed constant frame dropping during Flash video playback

Fixed clipping copyTexImage2D and copyTexSubImage2D

and Fixed a visual flash caused by using font-display:fallback

Fixed data URL fonts that are split in the middle of an alphabet from causing random letters to disappear

Web Inspector

Added support for JSX (React) syntax highlighting

Added a content menu to the main Tab bar for showing and hiding tabs

Fixed the “Log Value” context menu sometimes being unavailable

Fixed typing a “space” in the quick console triggering a Canvas recording

Fixed fuzzy Capture Element screenshots

Fixed the Find banner sometimes not working when already populated and shown for first time on a resource

Fixed the “find next” and “find previous” within a resource content view does bouncing highlight when the editor scrolls

Fixed Layers sidebar to hide popovers when it is collapsed

Fixed the Export HAR context menu in the Network tab

Fixed DOM Tree Element selection in RTL mode

Fixed clicking on white space after a property sometimes placing a blank property at the wrong index in the Styles sidebar

Fixed long values causing bad wrapping in the Styles sidebar

Fixed pressing the down key to select the first item from completion list when focusing on an empty value

Fixed Command-G (⌘G) and Shift-Command-G (⇧⌘G) text search after closing the find banner

Fixed the Debugger tab to restore the selected resource on reload

Improved performance when dragging the recording slider in the Canvas tab

Improved inspector launch time, especially for systems with many fonts

Made the Console’s Execution Context picker stand out when it is non-default

Prevented properties from being semitransparent or crossed out while editing in the Styles sidebar

Web Driver

Implemented the Get Timeouts command

Accessibility

Changed the style of video elements when invert colors is on to preserve normal video colors

Implemented the updated CSS3 Speech for the speak and speak-as properties

WebRTC

Changed RTCController to disable ICE candidate filtering in case of getUserMedia based on the RTCPeerConnection origin

Updated WebRTC to close sockets that are marked as defunct

JavaScript

Applied poisoning to pointers in JavaScriptCore

Fixed for-in caching when indexed properties are added to properties on the prototype chain

caching when indexed properties are added to properties on the prototype chain Fixed Array storage operations that sometimes do not update the indexing mask correctly

Removed the arguments and caller properties for bound functions in Object.getOwnPropertyNames

WebAssembly

Added poison to JavaScript object’s secrets

Bug Fixes