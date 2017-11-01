Safari Technology Preview 43 est disponible

Après la première bêta publique d’iOS 11.2, Apple propose ce soir la 43e preview de Safari Technology laquelle apporte plusieurs corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Vous pouvez découvrir et tester cette version à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple semble s’être attaquée à plus de choses que d’habitude, il est question du système de paiement, Drag and Drop, stockage, CSS, de Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 43

Cache Storage API

Activated Cache Storage API by default

Added API to clean CacheStorage data

Enabled Cache Storage API implementation to compute storage size

Implemented listing origins for which CacheStorage is storing data

Web Animations

Added animations to the timeline

Added basic timing and target properties

Provided basic timeline and animation interfaces

ImageBitmap

Added support for createImageBitmap with basic HTMLImageElement

with basic HTMLImageElement Added createImageBitmap to Window and Worker

to Window and Worker Aligned ImageData constructor with the specification

Implemented drawImage(ImageBitmap) on 2D canvas

on 2D canvas Implemented resizing options for ImageBitmap rendering

Geolocation API

Exposed Coordinates.floorLevel

Drag and Drop

Fixed event.dataTransfer.getData(“text/uri-list”) to return an HTTP or HTTPS URL for a dragged image

to return an HTTP or HTTPS URL for a dragged image Exposed “text/html” data when dragging and dropping across origins

Prevented exposing raw HTML in pasteboard to the web content

CSS

Added support for ::before and ::after pseudo elements on elements with display:contents

and pseudo elements on elements with Resolved ::before and ::after pseudo elements during style resolution

Rendering

Fixed overlapping text on all CSS fonts specifications

Avoided triggering layout from a style change

Fixed fonts that are erroneously invisible when the policy says they should be visible

Fixed UTF-8 decoding to produce one replacement character per illegal sequence instead of per byte

Fixed corrupted image after looping movie-backed <img>

WebGL

Added WebGL2 texImage3D overloads

overloads Avoided duplicate multisample resolve before WebGL compositing

Removed proprietary constants from WebGL2RenderingContext

Improved performance by performing pixel conformance and texturing in a single step

Improved performance by skipping texture upload if the source image and destination texture haven’t changed

Updated the signatures of texSubImage3D

WebGL clamps drawingBufferWidth to 4096 pixels on a 5120 monitor or canvas

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Delete button didn’t fully delete certain emoji

Updated cookie partition to add and remove accordingly in intermediary redirect requests

JavaScript

Optimized __proto__ getter to be faster

Web Inspector

The redesigned styles sidebar can be enabled in the Web Inspector Settings tab under Experimental.

Turned on the new Network Tab by default

Turned on the Canvas Tab by default

Added support for HAR Export in the Network Tab

Enabled a JSON tree view for JSON content

Fixed resizing the Console drawer to match the cursor position

Enabled up and down arrows to modify CSS number values in the redesigned styles sidebar

Added color picker inline widget to the redesigned styles sidebar

Applied syntax highlighting to property values in the redesigned styles sidebar

Enabled autocompletion to property names and values in the redesigned styles sidebar

Enabled the go-to arrow in the Computed Tab of the redesigned styles sidebar

Fixed Layers Tab mistakenly throwing out the root element’s layer

Made 3D objects selectable in the Layers Tab visualization

Changed the split console to use the full width of the tab view

Changed Clear button back to the Trash icon in all tabs

Prevented popovers when scrolling the editor while debugging

Web API

Prevented detection of HTML or XML when an XMLHttpRequest responseType is set to “text”

is set to “text” Prevented DOMTokenList from adding empty attributes

from adding empty attributes Stopped key events from updating Document.lastHandledUserGestureTimestamp unless a key event is handled

unless a key event is handled Added support for MouseEvent.buttons

Removed Fetch Request.type getter

Web Driver

Fixed handling of keyboard shortcut for “Select All” (Ctrl-a)

Simulating keyboard shortcuts for disallowed actions no longer triggers the glass pane dialog

Payment Request

Implemented the “PaymentRequest updated” algorithm

Implemented a paymentmethodselected event for PaymentRequest

event for PaymentRequest Changed processing shipping options only if shipping is requested, and throw an exception on duplicate shipping option IDs

Changed to resolve the accept promise for PaymentRequest.show() when a payment is authorized

Subresource Integrity

Added support for integrity=”” on module scripts

Accessibility