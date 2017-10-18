Safari Technology Preview 42 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 42e preview de Safari Technology laquelle apporte plusieurs corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Si vous n’avez pas encore testé cette version de Safari, vous pouvez la découvrir à cette adresse. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, Apple semble s’être attaquée à plus de choses que d’habitude, il est question du système de paiement, Drag and Drop, stockage, CSS, de Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, et bien plus encore. Vous trouverez toutes les autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 42

File and Directory Entries API

Fixed a failure when calling fileSystemDirectoryEntry.getDirectory() with an empty path

with an empty path Fixed recognizing a path starting with 2 slashes as a valid absolute path

Payment Request

Implemented PaymentRequest.canMakePayment()

Implemented PaymentRequest.show() and PaymentRequest.hide()

Clipboard API

Added the support for custom pasteboard MIME types and hid unsafe MIME types

Fixed copying and pasting of image files on TinyMCE and GitHub

Fixed DataTransfer.items to expose custom pasteboard types

to expose custom pasteboard types Prevented revealing the file URL when pasting an image

Prevented dragenter and dragleave from using the same data transfer object

and from using the same data transfer object Removed “text/html” from DataTransfer.items when performing paste and match style

when performing paste and match style Started pasting images in RTF and RTFD contents using blob URLs

Sanitized the URL in the pasteboard for other applications and cross-origin content

Fonts

Added “display” to the FontFace JavaScript object

Implemented font-display loading behaviors

loading behaviors Upgraded Brotli to version 1.0.1 and WOFF2 to the latest upstream

CSS

Removed constant() in favor of env()

Web API

Added support for DOM aborting

Added support for <link rel=preconnect>

Changed to use the blob URL when pasting RTFD

Changed XMLHttpRequest.setRequestHeader() to allow Content-Transfer-Encoding header

to allow header Prevented submitting a form that is disconnected

Updated Document.createEvent for recent DOM specification changes

WebDriver

Added support for selecting an <option> element by sending keys to its parent <select> element.

element by sending keys to its parent element. Fixed an issue that caused driver.sendKeys(“”) to unexpectedly fail and throw an exception.

JavaScript

Addressed an issue with if (!await get(something))

Dropped instantiate hook in ES6 module loader

hook in ES6 module loader Fixed object properties that are undefined in super.call() but not in this.call()

but not in Implemented polymorphic prototypes

Implemented RegExp Unicode property escapes

Introduced import.meta

Accessibility

Exposed ARIA drag-and-drop attribute values via AtkObject attributes

attributes Exposed ARIA menu items with ATKROLEMENU_ITEM even when it’s the child of group role

even when it’s the child of group role Fixed redundant layout on tables

Fixed exposing aria-rowindex set on a row element

set on a row element Fixed exposing the value of aria-level on non-heading roles

Media

Added basic support for getting an ImageBitmapRenderingContext

Fixed slow WebGL compositing performance

Fixed seek() command for encrypted content when the <video> element is not in the DOM at decode time

Rendering

Fixed incorrect fullscreen animation when the element has a transform

Fixed an issue where minimum font size may cause elements to have an infinite line-height

Improved the progressive display of large images

WebGL

Changed to allow async to be able to be used as an imported binding name

to be able to be used as an imported binding name Changed the way WebGL is composited into the page significantly, providing much better performance on lower-end hardware with high-resolution displays

Reduced the maximum samples used in Multi-Sample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA) for improved performance

Web Inspector

Added a Canvas tab

Added auto-completion for min() and max() within a CSS calc()

and within a CSS Added support for keyboard navigation with Tab, Shift-Tab, Enter, and ESC in the redesigned styles sidebar

Added support for editing rule selectors in the redesigned styles sidebar

Added support for undo and redo of manual edits in the redesigned styles sidebar

Added detail views for resources in Network tab

Added a headers detail view for resources in the Network tab

Added remote address in the headers detail view of the Network tab

Added a cookies detail view in the Network tab

Added support to search in the headers detail view of the Network tab

Changed Layers tab sidebar DOM highlight to be by row hover, not row selection

Changed Network tab filter resources to be based on URL and text content

Changed the Network tab to show initially loaded resources even if network info was not logged

Fixed jitter in timeline ruler labels

Fixed an issue where clicking in the Web Inspector web view clears the selection in the inspected page

Fixed Beacon and Ping grouping issues

Fixed Layers tab sidebar popover

Fixed a row wrapping issue causing waterfall graphs to display behind the next row’s name

Fixed blurry quick open resource dialog icons

Fixed misaligned popover when selecting child layers using the keyboard

Fixed the table in the Network tab from appearing blank when scrolling it reduces the number of rows

Enabled 3D objects to be selectable in the Layers visualization

Ensured popovers are not malformed on window resize.

Escaped more characters in the command generated by “Copy as cURL”

Improved Canvas recording events

Improved setting the initial default sorting for tables

Improved reliability of selection in a table in the Network tab

Improved the quick open dialog to include source mapped files in the search results

Included Beacon and Ping requests in Network tab

Set initial column widths to allow the waterfall column to expand more by default in the Network tab

Bug Fixes