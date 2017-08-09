Safari Technology Preview 37 est disponible
Apple propose ce soir la 37e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version livre plusieurs corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.
Si vous n’avez pas encore testé cette version de Safari, vous pouvez la découvrir à cette adresse. Notez que Safari Technology se veut plus rapide, mais reste encore et toujours en anglais. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, il est question de WebRTC et la capture média, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, entre autres améliorations listées plus bas.
Release 37
Web API
- Added initial support for navigator.sendBeacon behind an experimental feature flag
- Implemented document.elementsFromPoint
- Made cross-origin properties enumerable
- Fixed dispatching the click event to the parent when the child target stops hit testing after mouseDown
- Moved DOMException properties to the prototype and changed to use Error.prototype.toString()
JavaScript
- Added finally method support to Promise
- Added support for optional catch binding
WebAssembly
- Reduced the size of generated binaries
Apple Pay
- Added « carteBancaire » as a supported payment network
CSS
- Aligned quirky number parsing with other browsers
Web Inspector
- Added a context menu item to the Elements tab for taking a screenshot of a node
- The debugger now captures async stack traces when web content calls addEventListener
- Prevented outputting “No message” for multi-value logs like console.log(x, y)
- Fixed warnings about console.assert lines without semicolons
- Inlined multiple console log values if they are simple
- Fixed inspect(aFunction) to jump to the function definition
- Fixed the page overlay highlight to fade out when a page is constantly updating
- Fixed some controls overlaying the header in the Settings tab
WebDriver
- Fixed an issue where implicit navigations didn’t cause a browsing context switch
- Fixed link and partial link queries if the text link contains trailing or leading whitespaces
- Fixed an issue that caused some script evaluations to be attributed to the wrong frame
Rendering
- Changed to disable async image decoding for large images after the first time a tile is painted
- Fixed the minimum font size preference to affect absolute line-height values and prevent text lines from overlapping
- Fixed getting round-trip stroke-width styles causing text to gain a stroke
- Fixed Reeder’s default font to correctly use San Francisco
Accessibility
- Fixed zoom to follow the keyboard insertion point
- Added a background color for the focus state of the icon buttons in the media controls
- Fixed the incorrect range from index and length on <p> tags with contenteditable
- Changed to dispatch accessibilityPerformPressAction asynchronously on macOS
- Fixed silent VoiceOver or skipping over time values on the media player
- Fixed the web page getting reloaded when a node is labelling multiple child nodes
Media
- Fixed media controls missing content in fullscreen when the document has a scroll offset
- Fixed the mouse pointer not hiding during fullscreen playback
- Fixed pressing the Escape key to not be a valid user gesture to enter fullscreen
