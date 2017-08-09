Safari Technology Preview 37 est disponible

Apple propose ce soir la 37e preview de Safari Technology. Cette nouvelle version livre plusieurs corrections de bugs et autres améliorations.

Si vous n’avez pas encore testé cette version de Safari, vous pouvez la découvrir à cette adresse. Notez que Safari Technology se veut plus rapide, mais reste encore et toujours en anglais. Dans cette nouvelle mouture, il est question de WebRTC et la capture média, Web Inspector, l’API Web, Java Script, entre autres améliorations listées plus bas.

Release 37

Web API

Added initial support for navigator.sendBeacon behind an experimental feature flag

behind an experimental feature flag Implemented document.elementsFromPoint

Made cross-origin properties enumerable

Fixed dispatching the click event to the parent when the child target stops hit testing after mouseDown

Moved DOMException properties to the prototype and changed to use Error.prototype.toString()

JavaScript

Added finally method support to Promise

method support to Added support for optional catch binding

WebAssembly

Reduced the size of generated binaries

Apple Pay

Added « carteBancaire » as a supported payment network

CSS

Aligned quirky number parsing with other browsers

Web Inspector

Added a context menu item to the Elements tab for taking a screenshot of a node

The debugger now captures async stack traces when web content calls addEventListener

Prevented outputting “No message” for multi-value logs like console.log(x, y)

Fixed warnings about console.assert lines without semicolons

lines without semicolons Inlined multiple console log values if they are simple

Fixed inspect(aFunction) to jump to the function definition

to jump to the function definition Fixed the page overlay highlight to fade out when a page is constantly updating

Fixed some controls overlaying the header in the Settings tab

WebDriver

Fixed an issue where implicit navigations didn’t cause a browsing context switch

Fixed link and partial link queries if the text link contains trailing or leading whitespaces

Fixed an issue that caused some script evaluations to be attributed to the wrong frame

Rendering

Changed to disable async image decoding for large images after the first time a tile is painted

Fixed the minimum font size preference to affect absolute line-height values and prevent text lines from overlapping

values and prevent text lines from overlapping Fixed getting round-trip stroke-width styles causing text to gain a stroke

styles causing text to gain a stroke Fixed Reeder’s default font to correctly use San Francisco

Accessibility

Fixed zoom to follow the keyboard insertion point

Added a background color for the focus state of the icon buttons in the media controls

Fixed the incorrect range from index and length on <p> tags with contenteditable

tags with Changed to dispatch accessibilityPerformPressAction asynchronously on macOS

asynchronously on macOS Fixed silent VoiceOver or skipping over time values on the media player

Fixed the web page getting reloaded when a node is labelling multiple child nodes

Media